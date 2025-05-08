Soar Through the Sky at These Hudson Valley Zipline Parks

Seeking a new kind of thrill? Face your fear of heights or feed your adrenaline addiction at these sky-high zipline spots across the region. From challenging high ropes courses to the longest zipline span in the United States, there are plenty of options for anyone seeking open-air fun. When you’ve climbed just about every mountain and rafted the rapids in the Delaware River one too many times, take to the skies for an exhilarating zip tour – and take in the views while you’re up there.

In Westchester, Boundless Adventures offers 12 treetop courses that will challenge your skills as you swing, climb, balance, and zip through the air. The courses are organized into five different difficulty levels for anyone from beginner to expert to try, and the terrain varies from bridges to ziplines to leaps as you’re tethered to ropes in the trees. Reserve your visit in advance for a discount on tickets, which range from $39 to $75 depending on your selection, and check the calendar for themed night climbs under the lights.

Catamount Mountain Resort, Hillsdale

On the border of New York and Massachusetts, Catamount Mountain Resort has two high-flying options. Book a ride on the Catamount Zip Tour for a two-hour experience unlike anything else as you soak in the magnificent views of the Berkshire Mountains. The last leg of the tour, lovingly referred to as the Catamonster, is the longest zipline span in the nation at just over a mile long. Alternatively, if you’re on the hunt for a more challenging, less scenic adventure, head to the aerial adventure park to try out nine courses of varying difficulty. Tickets start at $59 and grant you three hours of climbing time.

Claryville

Whether you’re visiting for a family weekend, summer camp, or a conference, Claryville’s Frost Valley YMCA has options when it comes to outdoors activities. Hike, horseback ride, try your hand at archery, or strap into the high ropes course. In the summer months, the destination opens the zipline, high ropes, leap of faith, and giant swing courses for anyone looking to face their fear of heights. Sign up ahead of time to reserve your spot to climb the outdoor rock wall before zipping back down to the ground.

Palisades Center, West Nyack

Rockland County’s Palisades Center hosts an indoor ropes course that’s ideal for those rainy spring and summer days. Palisades Climb Adventure is all about thrills and excitement at the center of this shopping mall that’s so much more. Located on level four of the building, the adventure park offers a day pass, youth pass for children under four feet, and ultimate climb pass that is good for one climb on the ropes course and one climb at the Palisades Center’s indoor rock-climbing gym.

Voorheesville

Thacher Park’s hidden gem, WildPlay has it all, from ziplines to aerial adventure courses to freefall jumps. This Albany County destination has three different course options that range from classic to extreme, each with their own unique set of obstacles like tightropes, cargo nets, rope swings, logs, wobbly bridges, ziplines, and more. At the end of the day, add on the What’s to Fear Jump for less than $15 to climb a rope ladder before leaping off the edge of a platform in the trees and falling 40 feet on a tethered jump line.

