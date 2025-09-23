The Woodstock Film Festival Premieres World-Class Talent

Without a doubt, the Woodstock Film Festival is the foremost occasion for filmmakers and film lovers in the Hudson Valley. In a fashion true to our region, it is at once prestigious and intimate; budding filmmakers, industry veterans, and buffs alike congregate to view screenings, exchange ideas, and engage in a little friendly competition.

Multiple Hudson Valley movie theaters will screen the films chosen for the festival over the course of five days. From October 15-19, attendees can catch an array of feature narratives, feature documentaries, and short films. Additionally, the festival will facilitate panels such as “Defining Success in Documentary Filmmaking,” “Creative Control: Censorship, Film Audiences, and Free Speech,” and chats with Academy Award and Emmy Award-winning directors, actors, and producers.

While many of the films screening during the Woodstock Film Festival are national, East Coast, New York, and Hudson Valley premieres, a number of them are premiering on the world stage, giving the region an exclusive look at new global projects. The festival itself has helped establish the Valley as a hub for the entertainment industry, says Meira Blaustein, co-founder and executive and artistic director of the Woodstock Film Festival. “It’s a large-scale annual event that brings with it hundreds of…professionals from the film and television industries.” Often, these creatives return to the region, whether to realize new projects, “purchase their next home,” or “spend their next vacation in the Hudson Valley.”

Ahead of this year’s 26th Woodstock Film Festival, we took a closer look at the world premieres that will be screening this October.

Feature Narrative World Premieres

Directed by: Don Scardino

Showtimes: October 15, 7 p.m. at Colony

Shot locally in New Paltz, A Break in the Rain stars Michael O’Keefe and follows Jake Watson as he embarks on the road trip of a lifetime on his way to healing and defining home. The screening at Colony is followed by a Q&A and live performance of music from the film.

Directed by: Delilah Napier and Lucy Powers

Showtimes: October 17, 8:30 p.m. at Tinker Street Cinema; October 19, 11:30 a.m. at Rosendale Theatre

A sexy dramedy set in New York City, this film by Yale alum actresses Napier and Powers centers around two 20-something women who try to navigate big city life as they encounter a sugar daddy, a jealous boyfriend, a professional cuddler, and a gay cabaret performer.

Directed by: Gabriel Bauer

Showtimes: October 17, 8 p.m. at Upstate Midtown; October 18, 11:30 a.m. at Rosendale Theatre

Named after its protagonist, Kain is about a charming and outgoing man on the autism spectrum who meets a free-spirited young woman, pursues a life with her, and faces the judgements of the outside world to discover himself. Bauer’s film is a true tale of self-acceptance.

Directed by: Cory Thibert

Showtimes: October 17, 5:15 p.m. at Rosendale Theatre; October 18, 10:15 a.m. at Upstate Films

This coming-of-age film follows Lawrence, an introvert who just wants to drum his depression away in his band. Struggling with a co-dependent relationship with his parents and a complicated situation with his girlfriend, Lawrence must navigate every decision one step at a time.

Directed by: Kyle Smith

Showtimes: October 18, 1 p.m. at Upstate Films

In Sylvania, Gracie and Stewart embark on a Midwest road trip with their family to convince Gracie’s stubborn, ailing father that he needs help — all while dealing with their own marriage falling apart.

Feature Documentary World Premieres

Directed by: Jeremy Chilnick and Viacheslav Rakovskyi

Showtimes: October 18, 3:30 p.m. at Upstate Films; October 19, 7 p.m. at Bearsville Theater

For Zhenya and Anatoly Pilipenko, the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022 completely changed their future — but not as they had imagined. A soldier on his way to the front asked the family to take care of his goats, and even the Ukrainian military brought abandoned animals to the property, and thus, the animal refuge of Green Grove Farm was born.

Directed by: Jesse Short Bull and David France

Showtimes: October 16, 8:15 p.m. at Bearsville Theater

This powerful documentary revisits the controversial 1975 conviction of Native American activist Leonard Peltier and chronicles the decades-long fight for his release with footage from a Native-led film crew as they finally manage to bring their elder home.

Directed by: Jon Bowermaster

Showtimes: October 18, 4 p.m. at Bearsville Theater; October 19, 7:15 p.m. at Upstate Midtown

The Keeper stars the Hudson River as its main character and follows patrol boat captain John Lipscomb, who has long been the eyes and ears of Riverkeeper, as he reports environmental issues that are both natural and manmade. Throughout, the audience learns about the river’s story and who its main enemies are today.

Directed by: Laura Furcic

Showtimes: October 19, 2:30 p.m. at Woodstock Playhouse

From 1934 to 1935, young American artists Philip Guston and Reuben Kadish painted a visionary mural title “The Struggle Against Terrorism” in Mexico that foretold the horrors of war and fascism but was later concealed for decades due to its unique style. This documentary follows the mural’s rediscovery and restoration, highlighting its influence on Guston’s lifelong artistic vision.

Short Film World Premieres

