What to Do, Eat, and See During a Day Trip to Woodstock

In the world of music, Woodstock is legendary. The modest Hudson Valley town unwittingly became a creative landmark in 1969 when the Woodstock Music Festival took the region by storm. Although the fest itself went down in nearby Bethel, Woodstock earned the title spot thanks to its local reputation as an artistic haven.

Nowadays, the famous town continues to attract innovators of all sorts. Crafters sell their wares while foodies whip up delectable eats and musicians jam out. With so much going on in one zip code, Woodstock is a day tripper’s paradise.

9 a.m. – Enjoy an egg-cellent meal at Oriole 9

17 Tinker Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oriole9 (@oriole9ny)

- Advertisement -

Trust us—hold off on breakfast until you get here. At Oriole 9, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. That’s why the eatery offers the morning menu at all hours. If you love eggs, go for the goat cheese omelet filled with delicious baby spinach and goat cheese, served with crisp toast and your choice of a fresh salad or potatoes. On the other hand, order the huevos rancheros for a southwestern twist on an a.m. staple.

Looking for something else? Luckily, Woodstock is stocked with breakfast restaurants, from bagel spots like Moonrise Bagels and Mud Club to the ever-popular Bread Alone bakery.

10:30 a.m. – Hike your way up Overlook Mountain

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danny Guillen (@_dnny_g)

On a sunny day, venture on over to Overlook Mountain for a challenging hike that rewards you with one of the most picturesque views in all of the Hudson Valley. Although the full hike takes about three hours to complete the five-mile out-and-back trail, feel free to go at your own pace; the view from the top of the Overlook Fire Tower makes the trek worthwhile. On the way, you’ll see the breathtaking ruins of Overlook Mountain House, a 19th-century resort that burned down several times and closed in 1940.

The trail is great for dogs and kids, making it an ideal option for families. It’s a popular trail in the region, so expect to see other hikers during your trek.

2 p.m. – Veg out on vegan eats at The Garden Cafe

6 Old Forge Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Garden Cafe of Woodstock (@gardencafewoodstock)

Focused on community in the heart of Woodstock, The Garden Cafe dishes up fresh and organic vegan food — but you don’t have to be plant-based to enjoy these menu items. This eatery serves up satisfying meals for all, with an emphasis on local ingredients and meat substitutes. For a filling lunch, lean into the Indian red lentil vegetable enchilada or the TLT (tempeh bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on whole grain bread), and wash it all down with a pot of tea, smoothie, or local craft beer.

For more, there are plenty of casual eateries nearby, from comforting ramen at Yum Yum Noodle Bar to delicious Mexican eats at Santa Fe.

- Advertisement -

3:30 p.m. – Go gallery hopping in Woodstock

With its rich creative history, it’s no surprise that Woodstock is home to art galleries such as Woodstock Artists Association and Museum and Woodstock Byrdcliffe Guild. Spend an hour or two hopping from one art space to the next, taking in everything from photography and sculpture to ceramics and contemporary art. If you visit with family or friends, make a game out of it as you pick and choose your favorite works in each space.

5 p.m. – Shop ’til you drop on Woodstock’s Tinker Street

Tinker Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Golden Notebook (@goldennotebookbookstore)

All roads in Woodstock may not lead to Tinker Street, but they should. Woodstock’s main drag is a must-visit during any trip into town, simply because it provides such a strong snapshot into community life. Stop into any of the clothing, home goods, and jewelry stores that line the road to pick up one-of-a-kind gifts and goodies. If you happen to spot something for yourself, snag it while you still can—many of the goods for sale in Woodstock are artisan originals. Essential stops include The Golden Notebook for excellent reads, Lily’s Boutique for clothing and fair trade goods, and Woodstock Emporium and Holiday Haus for gifts and other trinkets.

7:30 p.m. – Eat farm-to-table fare at Silvia

42 Mill Hill Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SILVIA (@silviawoodstockny)

If you plan your day trip in advance, do yourself a favor and call in a reservation to Silvia. Since 2017, this family-owned restaurant has served up locally sourced meals with international touches to bring people together. Share a platter of East Coast oysters or wood-fired pita with whipped butter, radish, honey, and sea salt, then dig into plates of local mushroom pasta, smoked cabbage, steelhead trout, and grilled lamb chops. For dessert, don’t miss out on the chocolate lavender pot de crème, the Turkish delight panna cotta, or the citrus olive oil cake.

Excellent dinner is also served at Silvia’s sister restaurant Good Night, as well as Cucina and Pearl Moon, the latter which has live jazz.

8 p.m. – Jam out at the Colony

22 Rock City Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Williams (@sarahwilliams82019)

What’s Woodstock without live music? The Colony’s cozy, historic hotel interior and expert sound engineering provide guests with an intimate musical experience. All of that dancing will take a lot out of you, so be sure to refuel with beverages and bites like a burger dressed with iceberg lettuce, red onion, pickles, American cheese, and the mouthwatering Colony secret sauce neatly sandwiched between soft potato buns.

Just a couple of minutes outside of downtown, headliners play at the Levon Helm Studios and the Bearsville Theater. Get in the mood by listening to Radio Woodstock (100.1 WDST) on the drive over.

9:30 p.m. – Spend the night at Hotel Dylan

320 Maverick Road

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Dylan (@hoteldylan)

After all the excitement of a day trip in Woodstock, it only makes sense to wind down the evening a few minutes outside of town, where Hotel Dylan offers 22 bright, airy rooms in what was formerly a motel. There are fire pits on the front lawn ringed by Adirondack chairs as well as a heated saltwater pool. Recently, the hotel added Casita Santana as a new accommodation. The two-bedroom, two-bath residence is perfect for larger groups looking for more comfort in Woodstock. When you’re craving a late-night snack, sneak on down to onsite Santa Fe for mouthwatering bites and bar drinks.

Related: What to Do in Pawling: How to Spend a Day in Eastern Dutchess