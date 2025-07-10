8 Amusement and Water Parks in the Hudson Valley

In the dog days of summer, don’t let the kids get bored sitting inside. Plan a fun-filled day at one of the Hudson Valley’s amusement or water parks instead! From huge water slide rides to speedy roller coasters, let your kids find their thrill at these adventurous destinations that are sure to breathe some life into your summer.

Chester

Come to The Castle Fun Center for the day, plan a summer birthday party, or attend with your whole camp group in Orange County. The amusement park has it all, from an arcade to laser tag to go karts. Head outside for mini golf, roller coasters, and other rides, and check out the center’s indoor attractions like roller-skating, mazes, and more. Once you’ve worked up an appetite, hit the onsite Jesters Restaurant and Pub.

Monticello

If you find yourself in the Catskills this summer, you’re in luck because The Kartrite is an all-in-one location for fun. Stay the night in suites at the resort or just visit for the day for thrilling adventures, from paintball to axe throwing to archery. The best part? Even if it’s raining, visitors can still hop on rides and slides at New York’s biggest indoor waterpark, which stays a temperate 84 degrees year-round under the world’s largest texlon transparent roof.

Goshen

Right in the heart of Orange County, find adventure like nothing else at LEGOLAND New York. A staple of the Hudson Valley since its opening, the resort is fun to visit in any season thanks to themed LEGO-building events, but you won’t want to miss the water playground in the warmer months for aquatic games and an engaging way to cool off after you hit Ninja Training Camp or the nature maze.

Rye

Westchester’s historic Playland Park provides fun for all ages, including rides aplenty from the almighty Dragon Coaster to its classic Kiddyland. If rides aren’t your thing, partake in arcade games, mini golf, swimming (in the pool or at the beach), or a boat ride. Before you leave, make sure to take a stroll on the boardwalk, where you can look out at the Long Island Sound.

Highland

An all-inclusive family resort in Highland, Rocking Horse Ranch celebrates 67 years as a Hudson Valley institution this year. The destination runs the gamut when it comes to outdoor attractions, with activities like horseback riding, mountain tubing, bungee jumping, laser tag, an arcade, and a shooting gallery. Of course, the venue offers both an indoor and outdoor waterpark for fun in all seasons. Hop on one of the jumbo slides to make a big splash in the waterside pools.

Fishkill

Living up to its trademark of “America’s Biggest Little Water Park,” SplashDown is chock-full of plunges, pools, and play areas for all ages and thrill levels. Check out the Humunga Half-Pipe, the only slide of its kind in New York, drift down the lazy river in a tube, or just lounge out at Pelican Bay. With 15 exciting attractions around the park, it’s not likely you could ever get bored at the locale.

Gardiner

In Gardiner, Jellystone Park is more than just a water park, but an entire staycation adventure. If you’re in the market for an all-in-one vacation to close out your summer, you’re in luck. The destination is a campground complete with cabins, RV spots, or tent sites, with an onsite waterpark, among other attractions. From a lazy river and swimming pools to a water playground, mini-golf, laser tag, and activities on the Wallkill River, you’ll have trouble fitting everything into a weekend trip.

East Durham

This upper Hudson Valley summer staple features the Typhoon Twister, a one- or two-person bowl slide that careens 300 feet into a canyon below; the 10,000-gallon-a-minute Wild River Ride; and the Black Vortex, a terrifying plunge through total darkness, among many more rides and slides for all ages. For the little ones, the Wild Water West shallow pool area is the place to hang out.

