{verdigreen} Hotels Offer Unique Getaways Around the Hudson Valley

The Hudson Valley is home to dozens (if not hundreds) of historic properties and boutique hotels, but {verdigreen} has a special talent for combining the two. The brand was founded by Azie Shelhorse in 2010, and it began as a small Etsy shop where she would sell salvaged vintage treasures. From there, {verdigreen} grew into a brick-and-mortar shop, a design firm, and eventually a hotel collection. Though the brand has since retired its retail endeavors to focus on growing its hotel collection, Shelhorse now pours her creativity and knack for revamping antiques into all her {verdigreen} properties.

Though the {verdigreen} empire extends to states like New Hampshire, Georgia, and Florida, the brand has also set up camp in New York, taking advantage of all the history and scenery the region has to offer. In the Hudson Valley, {verdigreen} has four properties scattered on both sides of the river in Columbia, Greene, and Ulster Counties. From design to operations, each property is artfully renovated for reuse, whether it’s a salvaged farmhouse-turned-bed-and-breakfast or a revamped boutique hotel.

Take a look at these four {verdigreen} properties before you plan your next staycation in the Hudson Valley.

Tannersville

The area’s only first-class Adirondack-style lodge, Hotel Mountain Brook overlooks the “painted village in the sky,” a.k.a. Tannersville, and is just minutes away from area attractions like the Catskill Mountains and Kaaterskill Falls. Built in the 1940s as an operating hotel, the property underwent a major renovation in 2008 to become the inviting mountainside escape that it is today. With a variety of accommodation options, Hotel Mountain Brook also offers complimentary breakfast, bocce ball courts, a yoga and stargazing deck, a lounge, a complimentary tea and coffee bar, housekeeping, and pet-friendly rooms.

Phoenicia

Just minutes from local ski mountains like Belleayre and Hunter, Phoenicia Lodge is the perfect winter escape in Ulster County. The property is just steps from the Esopus Creek and comprises newly renovated suites, dog-friendly cottages, and cozy rooms that blend mid-century charm with modern comforts. Located at the center of the Catskill Mountains, Phoenicia Lodge features complimentary breakfast, a great room with a fireplace, a complimentary tea and coffee bar, and proximity to the popular Phoenicia Diner that was featured in Apple TV’s Severance.

East Chatham

{verdigreen}’s only property on the east side of the Hudson River, Silver Maple Farm is a countryside getaway in the Berkshire foothills of East Chatham. Named after the Silver Maple, a tree native to upstate New York, the bed and breakfast includes acres of land to explore, a creek, walking trails, a seasonal fire pit, and a beautiful garden on the grounds. With 11 guest rooms decorated in elevated pastoral style, Silver Maple Farm also features complimentary breakfast and a cozy great room.

Woodstock

Coined “Woodstock’s little art hotel,” Twin Gables has been a creative haven in Ulster County since 1926. Created by artists, for artists almost 100 years ago, this bed and breakfast was revived in 2019 to serve Woodstock’s creative community and beyond, though the property was originally a Victorian home built in the 1800s. Twin Gables offer 10 light and airy guest rooms, a wellness terrace for complimentary yoga and more in the warmer months, complimentary breakfast, a secret garden, and proximity to Woodstock’s cultural scene.

