What to Catch at Vassar’s Powerhouse Theater This Summer

Lights. Camera. Action! The Powerhouse Theater is back to deliver a summer of award-winning performers, unforgettable shows, and glimpses at the plots that may one day make it to Broadway. It happened for Lin-Manuel and Hamilton, after all.

The 2025 Powerhouse season opens on June 20 and runs until July 27. During that time, the Hudson Valley community and New York City weekenders will flock to Vassar’s campus to watch catchy musicals, dramatic readings, and emotional plays. The lineup of shows is worth a perusal now, since tickets often sell out for in-demand performances.

Our top picks for the season include a comedic reading, a historically relevant workshop, and a contemporary adaptation of an ancient drama. If the success of past seasons is any indication, then this year’s lineup is one for the books.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College (@powerhouse_thtr)

- Advertisement -

Medea and Her Sons

June 20, 8 p.m.

Powerhouse Theater

Reading

Opening the 2025 season of the Powerhouse Theater, Medea and Her Sons is written by Peter Gil-Sheridan and directed by Alex Tobey. Although Medea is known as an anti-hero of Greek mythology for her brutal revenge and the murder of her own children, this story explores a version of her life where her kids never died. Years after the tragedy that took place when Jason betrayed her, Medea is still here, and still a mother. Now, her children try to understand her past by performing it in a campy play as Medea watches and tries to reckon with her actions. Still, the question remains — will she kill her sons after all?

July 5-6

Powerhouse Theater

Workshop

Part of The Muse Project and The Tank Residency, A Simple Herstory is a Webby Award-honored, Anthem Award-winning, and Telly Award-winning multi-platform audio fiction exploration of the 100-plus women who have run for President of the United States. Created by Jocelyn Kuritsky and written by Jonathan A. Goldberg, the production focuses on Margaret Chase Smith, a senator from Maine who was the first woman to be placed in nomination for the presidency at a major party’s convention in 1964. A Simple Herstory creates a complex portrait of the political leader as she challenged historical narratives in the McCarthy era.

July 25-27

Powerhouse Theater

Mainstage

A contemporary adaptation of Euripides’ original anti-war play The Trojan Women, which served as a protest against the Peloponnesian War, Sara Farrington’s A Trojan Woman was commissioned by and first performed at the Interbalkan Festival of Ancient Drama in Athens, Greece in 2023. Farrington brings her production to Poughkeepsie this summer to remind us why Euripides’ masterpiece has remained vital for over two millennia. Directed by Meghan Finn and starring international actress Drita Kabashi, A Trojan Woman blends satire with grief and rage in an ancient cry of anguish.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College (@powerhouse_thtr)

Of course, that’s just the start of shows to see at Vassar this summer. For additional free showings, The Powerhouse Training Company hosts a number of no-cost public performances every year. This summer’s shows include adaptations of The Comedy of Errors by William Shakespeare and The Seagull by Anton Chekhov, along with original works Biography by Max Reuben and Oresteia by Caley Chase and Hal Cosentino. Plus, the Powerhouse delights audiences with the New Works Play Festival on July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

For the full schedule of performances and to purchase tickets, visit the Powerhouse Theater website or call 845.437.5907.

- Advertisement -

Related: New York Stage and Film Announces Summer Season at Marist