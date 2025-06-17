What to Catch at Upstate Art Weekend in the Hudson Valley

Since its inception in 2020, Upstate Art Weekend has grown from a relatively intimate event with 23 participants to the region-wide affair that it is today, featuring over 155 local arts contributors. The annual event, also known as UAW, seeks to celebrate and showcase the cultural vibrancy of the Hudson Valley for residents and tourists alike. Spanning the region’s 10 counties, art shows and exhibitions stretch from the lower Hudson Valley to the Catskill Mountains to the Capital District.

UAW welcomes thousands of visitors each year to the Valley for an exciting summer program of events. Participants include arts organizations, galleries, museums, residencies, creative projects, and temporary exhibitions that are staged exclusively for the weekend. Running from July 17 through July 21 this year, here are some can’t-miss shows during Upstate Art Weekend:

Garnerville

July 19-20

In Rockland County, Garner Arts Center exhibits contemporary and experimental art within a repurposed textile mill complex. This July, the venue will host its ongoing exhibitions in the galleries, along with two pop-up exhibitions during Upstate Art Weekend. Catch Between Worlds by Susan Sabiston for transcendent landscapes that explore narrative and technique, and Kaleidoscopic Intestine by Rosalie Smith, which is a sculpture made using found materials and science fiction invention. Also, enjoy outdoor sculpture on the Creekside Sculpture Trail and an outdoor film screening of Stop Making Sense by Jonathan Demme and Talking Heads at 8 p.m. on July 19.

Kerhonkson

July 17-21

Located within a restored 1965 airport hangar at Whimsy Flowers Farm, Hudson Hangar fosters a dynamic space of art, design, and collaboration. In partnership with Whimsy Flowers and Gray Nivas, the Kerhonkson venue will host a new group exhibition that brings together international and regional artists this UAW. Featured artists include Veronika Drahotová, Štěpánka Šimlová, Andrea Loefke, Ritika Bhattacharya, Jadina Lilien, and Petra Valentová. Hudson Hangar will also host an opening reception for the weekend in collaboration with the farm, meshing floral design with raw architecture.

Germantown

July 17-21

In Columbia County, artist Jessica Hargreaves runs this experimental sculpture and installation project space. Mother-in-Law’s Gallery encompasses a converted carriage house and outdoor space that opens with new shows every Upstate Art Weekend, lasting through the duration of the summer. Last season featured a colorful array of large-scale sculpture, and 2025’s season includes projects curated by Jacob Rhodes from Field Projects, Elijah Wheat Showroom, and Jessica Hargreaves.

New Windsor

July 17-21

While this 500-acre sculpture park constantly displays its massive collection of outdoor art, the summer and UAW bring new exhibitions to the New Windsor venue. This year, enjoy works by Kevin Beasley, Sonia Gomes, and Dionne Lee on the art center’s Museum Hill and South Fields, and peruse the permanent collection that includes artists like Alexander Calder, Martin Puryear, Mark di Suvero, Maya Lin, and more. Also during UAW, book a walking tour of the grounds and catch performance Growth: The Watch by artist Kevin Beasley on July 19-20.

Throughout Wassaic

July 19, 12-11 p.m.

This nonprofit organization uses art and arts education to foster positive change in Dutchess County and beyond. This Upstate Art Weekend, the Wassaic Project has a full day of programming planned for July 19 throughout the town. Visit Maxon Mills for gallery hours, readings, panels, artist talks, and workshops, then head to the Gridley Chapel for a film screening and the Gridley Chapel lawn for an interactive installation, and finish the night at Luther Barn for open studios and a 21-plus dance party.

