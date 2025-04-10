5 Unique Hotel Stays to Book in the Hudson Valley

If you’re looking for a staycation, the Hudson Valley is the best place to explore. From romantic getaways to spring Airbnb stays, the region pretty much has it all covered. But, when you want something a little off the beaten path, consider these unique hotel stays that run the gamut from vintage Airstream suites to personal stargazing huts. Book now to immerse yourself in nature and experience something extraordinary.

Saugerties

Attraction: vintage airstreams

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AutoCamp (@autocamp)

- Advertisement -

Neighboring historic towns like Saugerties and Woodstock, AutoCamp Catskills is not only a unique hotel stay in its surroundings, but also in its accommodations. While the destination offers tents and cabins, book one of the Airstreams for a true rustic feel. A mid-century design icon, each Airstream suite includes space for up to four guests, heating and air conditioning, a kitchenette with cooking and storage essentials, and luxury bath products and towels.

Big Indian

Attraction: lushna suites

In the lush Catskills mountainside, Eastwind Oliverea Valley features your typical 26-room boutique hotel, but the main attraction is the lushna suites. Signature luxury cabins with mountain views, the suites are Scandinavian-style, A-frame, individual lodgings that offer living space with accompanying private decks. For an elevated experience, book the lushna suite for en-suite bathrooms, lounge space, and mini fridges, or opt for the classic lushna with a larger deck space for a simpler stay and more views.

Coxsackie

Attraction: glass-walled cabins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gather Greene (@gathergreene)

For an immersive experience in the Coxsackie wilderness, check out Gather Greene. The nature retreat and luxury event venue boasts custom-designed cabins with all the comforts of a hotel room – plus a massive floor-to-ceiling window that makes up an entire wall of the four-sided structure. Each cabin also includes an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in rain shower, an outdoor deck, closets, heating and air conditioning, and a king bed facing the glass wall.

Tannersville

Attraction: snow lottery

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hotel Lilien (@hotellilien)

At Hotel Lilien, guests can expect 18 rooms that are newly renovated and expertly curated so that each stay feels like a fresh adventure. But here’s where things get interesting. For the month of April, the Tannersville hotel is offering a “Snow Lottery” discount for lucky guests who book a stay this spring. Eligible for anyone who books a stay Sunday through Wednesday throughout the month and wakes up to a winter wonderland, the hotel will add a complimentary night to your visit as a bonus snow day. Be sure to book your room with code SNOWLOTTERY to cash in on this unique deal.

- Advertisement -

Hunter

Attraction: stargazing rounds

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scribner’s Catskill Lodge (@scribnerslodge)

In the shade of Hunter Mountain, Scribner’s is a hotspot in the winter for its easy mountain access, onsite ice-skating rink, and culinary program. However, the destination has so much to offer year-round thanks to its 11 luxury cabins that each feature an oculus for stargazing, outdoor soaking tubs, and decks with panoramic views. Known as The Rounds, the 12-sided suites provide ultimate comfort with a circular sunken sofa, daybed, and reading nook inside.

Related: This Incredible Hudson Valley Dinner Is Right Around the Corner