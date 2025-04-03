5 Tulip Festivals to Celebrate Spring in the Hudson Valley

While early April might have gray days and plenty of showers, May is just around the corner with bright flowers that make it all worth it. In fact, blooms like daffodils and crocuses are already popping up around the region. While Japan and Washington D.C. are big on cherry blossoms this time of year, the Hudson Valley leans into tulips more, with plenty of events centered around the colorful spring flower. Check out these local tulip festivals for sights of spring and photo ops around the area.

Social Island, Goshen

April 19, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

In Orange County, catch hundreds of tulips at Social Island’s annual festival. Along with live music, adult beverages, and food throughout the day, the event also features children’s activities like games and inflatables. Entry is $15 per person and includes two tulips, while each additional stem is two for $3. Vases are also available for purchase.

Kelder’s Farm, Kerhonkson

Mid-April – early May

One of the largest festivals in the region, the Hudson Valley Tulip Festival at Kelder’s Farm is an explosion of color with over 600,000 tulips. Bigger and better than ever for 2025, the festival includes hayrides, photo ops, delicious food, and more farm attractions. Although the timing of the event depends on the weather and growing conditions, expect blooms to kickoff in mid-April and last for three weeks.

Meadowbrook Farm Catskills, Leeds

April 26 & May 4, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For two days this spring, enjoy the Tulip Walk in Greene County at Meadowbrook Farm Catskills. Over 20,000 tulips will be in bloom in different colors and varieties, providing the perfect opportunity for photos. Along with the bright scenery, enjoy music, Irish step dancers, children’s activities, over 60 artisans, food vendors, and more. Admission is only $15 for adults and free for children under five.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

April 28 – May 9

A 12-day festival at Mohonk Mountain House, this event certainly packs it all in. Head to the destination’s Victorian Show Garden to experience the beauty of 30,000 tulips in bloom. Each day of the festival brings new workshops and activities, including tours of the tulip gardens, afternoon tea, evening lectures, nature crafts, campfires, live music, and more.

Washington Park, Albany

May 10-11

The Albany Tulip Festival is a Capital Region classic year after year. The event draws tens of thousands of people to Albany’s Washington Park, and 2025’s festival takes place over Mother’s Day weekend. Experience over 140,000 tulips in bloom, along with musical performances, a Tulip Queen coronation, vendors, children’s activities, floral sales, and more.

