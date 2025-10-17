Trunk or Treats Offer Safe Halloween Fun in the Hudson Valley

While trick-or-treating may be a Halloween staple for kids of all ages, trunk-or-treating offers a safe alternative to the October tradition. Whether you’d feel more comfortable with your child collecting candy within eyeshot during the day or you’re just getting a head start on the Halloween madness, bookmark these Hudson Valley trunk-or-treat events to attend with your child this month to cash in on sweets from festively decorated car trunks with your local community.

CoveCare Center, Carmel

October 18, 2-4 p.m.

In Putnam County, scaring is caring at CoveCare Center’s annual CoveCare Scare. The open-to-all-ages event features a haunted house and trunk-or-treating in the parking lot, along with a DJ and more free frights for the whole family.

Fair Oaks Drive-In Theatre, Middletown

October 18, 4:30 p.m.

While some local drive-in theaters turn off their projectors at the end of summer, Fair Oaks Drive-In in Middletown keeps the party going through spooky season with horror movies and an annual trunk-or-treat event. Head to the Orange County location at 4:30 p.m. in costume with a decorated trunk to participate in candy giveaways, costume contests, and an evening screening of a to-be-announced film.

Red Hook Fire Company, Red Hook

October 18, 5-9 p.m.

Red Hook Fire Company hosts its annual Trunk or Terror event this Saturday. The festivities include trunk-or-treating, a haunted house, games, touch-a-truck, and more family fun with local firefighters. All donations and proceeds go to the Red Hook Fire Department.

Blue Arrow Farm, Pine Island

October 19, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Blue Arrow Farm in Pine Island turns into Boo Arrow Farm this October for its annual trunk-or-treat event. Come dressed up to participate in the costume contest, and stick around afterward for live music, pumpkin-picking hayrides, face painting, food trucks, and a bar for the grown-ups. Each car that participates in the trunk or treat receives four free admission passes and must supply at least 300 pieces of candy.

Algonquin Park, Newburgh

October 24, 6-8 p.m.

The Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services hosts this Trunk or Treat in Algonquin Park for an evening of decorated trunks, sweet treats, and spooky fun. Not just a Halloween event, this is a celebration of community in which families can enjoy a safe and festive evening.

FASNY Museum of Firefighting, Hudson

October 25, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

As a part of its Super Saturday series, Hudson’s FASNY Museum of Firefighting hosts a trunk or treat in Columbia County. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on October 25, join Molly the Museum Dog and some of her closest friends for this free event to grab treats from firefighters with decorated firetrucks. Explore the museum for even more treats, play fire safety Halloween-themed games, and vote for your favorite firetruck and trunk.

Menands Indoor Market Pavilion, Menands

October 26, 1:30-5 p.m.

More than just a trunk or treat, this Capitol Region event also features an indoor parade at the Menands Market Pavilion. After the parade, head outside for the trunk-or-treating festivities until 5 p.m. Anyone interested in participating can decorate their vehicle and plan on handing out over 250 pieces of candy.

Hyatt House Fishkill, Fishkill

October 30, 5-8 p.m.

For spooks and snacks this October in Dutchess County, gather at Hyatt House Fishkill for a fun-filled event with trunk-or-treating. Come dressed in your best costumes, collect delicious treats, and rate the best-decorated trunk.

