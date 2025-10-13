Two of the Top 20 Orchards in the Nation Are in the Hudson Valley

You already know the Hudson Valley is a premier apple-picking destination, with some of the region’s orchards dating back as far as 1680. As visitors flock upstate each fall to take part in all the seasonal festivities, from drinking cider to picking a peck, they’ll want to keep two farms especially in mind. An annual study conducted by SIXT, a leading international car rental company, ranks the best apple orchards in the nation based on the number of apple trees, search volume, and social media engagement. While Connecticut, New Hampshire, California, and even Oregon all made the cut, two local spots also rank among the top 20 orchards in the United States.

It should come as no surprise that all the New York State orchards that made the list are located in the Hudson Valley. So, can you guess which ones?

Taking the number six ranking in Hopewell Junction is Fishkill Farms. A family-friendly farm destination that kicks off its apple-picking season in September, this gem is open rain or shine in the fall. Not only does Fishkill Farms offer some of the most picturesque views in the Valley, but it also has a farm store stocked with homemade goods and produce, a hard cider bar, hayrides, a corn maze, live music, yoga, apple cider donuts, and food trucks. Anyone can visit to shop for apples and pumpkins, while those looking to pick their own from the farm’s 10,800 apple trees must reserve a time slot online in advance.

Across the river, Apple Dave’s Orchards in Warwick ranks at number 18 on SIXT’s list of top 20 orchards. Apple season here starts before Labor Day in late August and continues until the trees are bare. Visitors who want to take home some apples can purchase a picking bag at the gate upon entry and head out to scavenge about 5,000 apple trees or shop at the barn store for pre-picked varieties. Along with apple cider donuts, chili, soup, and pulled pork, orchard-goers can sip fresh cider and homemade apple jack at Apple Dave’s Orchards while listening to live music on weekends.

