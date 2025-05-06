Bookmark These Top-Notch Hotels and Restaurants Near SPAC

When it comes to catching a show by a top-tier musician in the Hudson Valley, Saratoga Performing Arts Center is the place to go. The entertainment hub welcomes a never-ending stream of big-name bands and performers to its main stage; we’re talking everyone from Vampire Weekend and The Lumineers to Def Leppard and Dave Matthews Band. Before you take a look at the lineup and find a show (which you will), browse through the hotels and restaurants near SPAC to plan the perfect visit. If you’re going to make a trip up north, after all, why not turn it into a staycation while you’re at it?

Where to Eat

384 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.682.2800

A Spanish restaurant in the heart of Broadway, Boca Bistro blends rustic charm with Mediterranean style. Book a table here with a large group to enjoy a family-style meal of tapas and paella. At the bar, order from the extensive wine list or sip on a seasonal cocktail like the shishito margarita or blueberry mule. For the table, order traditional tapas like stuffed dates, fried potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, deviled eggs, or Boca fries, then share a huge paella platter with your choice of vegetables, seafood, or meats.

381 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.306.5275

The original brew pub location for Druthers Brewing Company (which also now has other locations throughout the Capital Region), this Saratoga Springs restaurant is located in the heart of the Broadway Historic District. Tucked away behind a hand-crafted iron gate, Druthers Brewing Company features a partially covered beer garden where diners can enjoy a flight with friends. Order beer cheese dip, braised short rib dumplings, or Reuben egg rolls for the table, then opt for a handheld, flatbread, or wings for yourself. Wash it all down with a seasonal Saratoga Vibes pilsner, then order another once you get to SPAC.

24 Caroline St, Saratoga Springs

518.450.7287

If you were to choose a restaurant near SPAC on the name alone, Hamlet & Ghost would be the clear winner. The site of a feed and grain store in the 1870s, the speakeasy bar and eatery uses its fusion menu to showcase everything from southern and Asian to Greek and Spanish influences. Go before a concert for tapas-style platters like hamachi crudo with pineapple, celery sofrito, and habanada puree; smoked beet with pistachio and creme fraiche; or duck fat French fries with fresh herbs, grana padano, and garlic aioli. As far as drinks go, cocktails are a no-brainer. Try the Sea of Cortez with cachaca, lime, blackberry, and curacao for a fresh companion to a savory meal.

26 Henry St, Saratoga Springs

518.423.7022

Helmed by Chef Danny Petrosino, Osteria Danny emphasizes local produce with Italian flair. Because of this, the menu changes seasonally, or according to the chef’s whims. Reserve your spot for dinner before a show at SPAC, then look forward to sampling decadent dishes like bucatini with broccoli rabe and Italian sausage and grilled octopus with warm olive and potato salad. Wine is the way to go here, so keep it Italian with a glass of chianti classico, pinot grigio, or tinta de toro.

Where to Stay

365 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.678.6000

Saratoga Springs’ premier luxury hotel, The Adelphi includes stunning accommodations, outstanding amenities, and world-class dining with every stay. Conveniently located just off Broadway so you can easily travel from your room to one of the many restaurants near SPAC, this hotel’s guest rooms might just blow your mind. Enjoy complimentary Wi-Fi; Red Flower bathroom products; imported Italian robes, slippers, and throws; a locally curated in-room mini-bar; and antique décor in each room. If you have enough time before you leave, book a treatment at the salon or med-spa.

231 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.583.1890

History buffs will swoon over the Victorian era space, which is the oldest continually operating hotel in Saratoga. Before dining at one of the restaurants near SPAC and heading over for a concert, check in early to take advantage of the insider access to Victoria Swimming Pool at Saratoga Spa State Park. No two of the 42 guest rooms at this inn are the same, and each is uniquely furnished and decorated with antiques, mahogany furniture, and four-post beds.

1466 Rte 9P, Saratoga Lake

518.584.1951

With so many natural parks and outdoor spaces in the Saratoga area, Lee’s Park is ideal for an outdoor overnight after a concert. Situated only a few miles away from the historic downtown, the campgrounds are right next to picturesque Saratoga Lake. Plan a weekend trip to ensure you have time to boat, fish, or picnic at the lake. Camping season runs until mid-October, so make sure you book a site before the fall chill hits. Don’t forget to ask about concert tent camping rates, which include options for transportation to and from SPAC.

497 Broadway, Saratoga Springs

518.584.1775

Ranked the #1 hotel in Saratoga Springs in the 2025 U.S. News & World Report Best Hotel rankings, Saratoga Arms is technically a hotel, although its cozy atmosphere, gourmet breakfast, and origins as an 1870 Second Empire brick hotel make it feel just like a bed and breakfast. The hotel in Saratoga pampers guests with Beekman 1802 toiletries, a designated guest pantry stocked with snacks and soft drinks, and access to board games galore. If you really want to indulge during a weekend upstate, book one of the rooms with a fireplace. The Superior Garden King room comes with heated floors and a personal terrace, too.

