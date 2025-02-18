Here’s What to Do in the Hudson Valley This Week

When it comes to things to do each week, there’s no place quite like the Hudson Valley. The region is a hub for activities of all sorts, from art exhibits and theater to craft fairs, food festivals, and inventive workshops. Yet with all the happenings across the area’s counties, it can be a challenge to figure out exactly what to do. To get started, here are our top picks for the week.

Olana State Historic Site, Hudson

February 20, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Start your Thursday on the right note by looking at works of art in the galleries at Olana State Historic Site. Led by three local art therapists, the hour-long mindfulness session will include practices that deepen your experience of the artwork on view. The program is free as a part of Olana’s Third Thursdays.

Woodstock Community Center, Woodstock

February 22, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

In the heart of Woodstock, the Woodstock Farm Festival’s biweekly farmers’ market is the best place for community, live music, and local food. Now in its third year of hosting a winter market, WFF hosts the event in the Woodstock Community Center, where visitors can shop for locally grown produce, fresh fish, ethically raised meats, and handmade crafts.

City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery

February 22, 12 p.m.

The closest you can get to seeing the Beatles perform live, Strawberry Fields is the ultimate Beatles brunch at City Winery Hudson Valley. Come out to sing along to hits like “Hey Jude,” “Let It Be,” “Come Together,” and more as you enjoy a boozy brunch in Montgomery. Costumes, vintage instrumentation, and more help to deliver a truly authentic experience.

Irvington Theater, Irvington

February 22, 2 p.m.

At the Irvington Theater, the Arts Incubator Short Play Fest is now in its fifth consecutive year. The festival is a celebration of short, new, in-development works of theater and the playwrights behind them. This year, the event focuses on script-in-hand staged readings of three original plays, and audiences are invited to stick around for a Q&A with the artists afterward.

Clover Brooke Farm, Hyde Park

February 23, 2-3:15 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Llama Alpaca Goat Farm Hyde Park, NY (@cloverbrookefarmhydeparkny)

Craft a luxury lotion bar at Clover Brooke Farm to elevate your skincare game this weekend. The fun, hands-on experience will immerse you in the art of creating a solid lotion bar using all-natural, plant-based ingredients like nourishing shea butter. Whether for yourself or to gift to a loved one, the finished product is the perfect sustainable self-care treatment.

