That Creative Space Is a Communal Art Studio in Beacon

The Hudson Valley has forever been a source of inspiration for artists, from the Hudson River School painters of yore to the modern makers who participate in the region’s annual Upstate Art Weekend. However, studio space can be pricey in today’s economy, especially in booming towns like Beacon.

That’s where That Creative Space offers a solution. Coming to the Dutchess County riverfront town this September, the communal studio aims to support local artists who are being priced out of the area by offering shared studio space.

Not just for artists but also for makers, hobbyists, and the creatively curious, That Creative Space will offer flexible studio memberships, hands-on workshops, and drop-in events at its location on Fishkill Avenue. Overall, the space is designed to serve as a place to make and inspire.

For artist, creative producer, and founder Stacey Burgay, the new studio is as much a personal project as a community one. Burgay has over 20 years of experience in the industry and was motivated to start her own studio after losing her full-time job last December. In the wake of such a transition, Burgay turned towards artmaking in an open-access studio. Consequently, she started That Creative Space as a place with room for creativity and community in a town that she felt needed it.

“Part of the reason I opened this space is because rents around here have gotten so high,” says Burgay. “It’s not unusual for a private studio to cost $650 to over $2,200 a month—that’s just not doable for most working artists. I wanted to create a shared space that lowers the cost and opens the door for more people to keep making art.”

That Creative Space offers membership options for full-time, part-time, and limited-use access. Each membership is paid on a monthly basis and includes shared workspace, storage, and access to member events. If local artists are interested in the Beacon studio but already have studio space, they can look into community memberships to connect over monthly potlucks, artist talks, and field trips to exhibitions in and around the Hudson Valley.

Beginning September 9, That Creative Space will open up its fall programming to the public, with one-day workshops, multi-week courses, and pay-what-you-can events. Workshops range from classical drawing to fiber arts to botanical ink making, with all events designed for practiced creatives and beginners alike.

The Beacon shared studio opens on September 6 with an open house, art materials swap, and collage party from 12-4 p.m. Anyone is invited to drop by the opening to enjoy food and beverages from local vendors throughout the day and learn more about the accessible, inclusive, and community-driven mission of the destination.

That Creative Space is located at 333 Fishkill Avenue in Beacon.

