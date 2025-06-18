These Swedish Midsommar Events Welcome Summer in the Hudson Valley

On June 20, it’s officially summer in the Hudson Valley, and nobody celebrates the season quite like the Swedes. To commemorate the warm weather, Swedish Midsommar festivities take advantage of the longest day of the year when the sun barely sets, and daylight lingers around the clock. Even here across the globe, Midsommar events make their way into the region, bringing florals, cocktails, dinner parties, and sweets to a town near you.

Fika & Hygge, Poughkeepsie

June 21

This sweet shop specializes in Scandinavian candies and coffees in the heart of Poughkeepsie. Inspired by the Swedish tradition of savoring a coffee break with friends and family, the café hopes to feel like home to Dutchess County locals. To celebrate Midsommar, Fika & Hygge is having a sale on June 21 to offer 20 percent off all pick-and-mix candy bags, free licorice samples, and lots of Swedish culture to go with it.

Eastwind Hotel & Bar, Windham

June 21, 5-9:30 p.m.

Gear up for flower crowns and a family-style dinner at Eastwind Hotel and Bar in Windham this Saturday. Festivities kick off at 5 p.m. with a wildflower crown-making workshop, followed by Swedish lawn games like Kubb and Krocket at 6 p.m., live music at 6:30 p.m., a Swedish-inspired meal at a communal table at 7 p.m., and s’mores and campfires at 9 p.m. After all, the sun doesn’t set until after 8:30 p.m., so why not stay out?

North Branch Cider Mill, North Branch

June 21, 5-9:30 p.m.

Led by husband-and-wife duo Tom Roberts and Anna Aberg, Homestedt creates magical spaces and experiences in the Catskills. Having grown up in Sweden, Aberg recognizes Midsommar as a tradition so special that she couldn’t leave it behind. Join Homestedt at North Branch Cider Mill for welcome drinks and canapes on the riverfront, flower crown-making, a meet and greet with pygmy goats, live music from The Swedish Meatballs, a dance around the Midsummer Pole, lawn games, and a dinner complete with a smorgasbord of Swedish specialties.

Sweet Flower Farm, Copake

June 21, 6 p.m.

In Columbia County, Fancy Feast Supper Club presents this Midsummer meal at Sweet Flower Farm. Celebrate the summer solstice with a floral-infused supper hosted in a field of poppies and wildflowers. Start the evening with a cocktail hour and flower crown-making, then enjoy a vegetarian dinner with locally grown food and wine from Copake Wine Works, and dessert at the end of the night.

