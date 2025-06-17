8 Hudson Valley Hikes and Drives for Spectacular Sunrise Views

With the nice weather, everyone is hoping to get outside around the Hudson Valley. Rather than waking up and scrolling on social media, take the time to enjoy a sunrise—a perfect reset for the body and mind. These Hudson Valley hikes and locations are ideal for a beautiful start to the day.

Bull Hill

Cold Spring

Trail rating: Moderate and hard

Hiking Bull Hill, with its expansive views of the Hudson River and surrounding mountains, is incredibly rewarding. The elevation makes it ideal for sunrise hikes, with vantage points throughout the wooded area. Before the top of the mountain, there is a rocky viewpoint where hikers might be able to see the New York City skyline if conditions allow. The Bull Hill Full Loop is a 5.3-mile moderately challenging hike, so it may be best suited for seasoned hikers. There is also a shorter hike, named the Bull Hill Short Loop, which is 4.3 miles and considered hard.

Ulster Park

Trail rating: Easy

This Ulster County gem is ideal for those looking for an easy trek to see the sunrise. The trail is a 1.4-mile loop and is relatively flat. Grab a spot on the shoreline overlooking the river for charming views of the sunrise. At the time of publishing, there are some trail closures due to construction, so be sure to check the Scenic Hudson website for the latest updates.

Phoenicia

Trail rating: Hard

Hikers will feel on top of the world as they stand on rocky ledges overlooking the Catskills. The Giant Ledge and Panther Mountain Trail is a 6.4-mile out-and-back, challenging hike. Elevation goes from moderate to more strenuous, but it is considered a great intro for hikers looking to explore the Catskills.

Beacon

Trail rating: Hard

Even though this hike is notorious for being challenging, it is worth the climb to catch unmatched sunrise views. There are several routes to ascend the mountain, with the red trail (South Beacon Mountain via Casino Trail) being the most popular. The hike is 3.8 miles out-and-back and begins at the base of the mountain, where an old incline railroad used to operate. Hikers can also climb the Beacon Fire Tower for uninterrupted views on top of the mountain.

Cornwall-on-Hudson

Trail rating: Moderate

Ascend Storm King Mountain via the Storm King Trail to catch spectacular views of the Hudson Highlands and the Hudson River. The trail is a 2.5-mile loop with some parts being rocky; doing the trail clockwise is recommended.

Voorheesville

Trail rating: Moderate

Choose Thatcher State Park for a sunrise and experience astounding views of the Adirondacks, Green Mountains, and Hudson-Mohawk Valleys. There are 25 miles of trails to explore, including the popular Indian Ladder Trail, which is a moderate one-mile out-and-back hike.

Prefer not to hike?

Our region offers scenic spots, minus the hike, to enjoy a sunrise.

Kingston

Catch a sandy beach sunrise without leaving the Hudson Valley. Kingston Point Beach, part of Kingston Point Park, offers a quaint swimming area on the Hudson River. The sand makes it an ideal spot to sprawl out a blanket and revel in sunrise views.

Gardiner

Looking for something that you can drive to for a showstopping sunrise? The Scenic Overlook in Gardiner, located right after the hairpin turn on Route 44/55, is a top-notch spot to park and bask in the beautiful views. Even better: after experiencing the sunrise, be sure to make a pitstop at The Disgruntled Chef for a ham, egg, and pimento cheese sandwich or avocado toast.

