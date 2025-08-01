Subscribe
Sunflower Farms in the Hudson Valley: Where to Find Them

A hallmark of the late-summer season in the Hudson Valley is strolling through fields of bright, colorful sunflowers—and bringing a few home.

August 1, 2025   |By and
Sunflowers Hudson Valley
Adobe Stock / Photo by Sergii Figurnyi

Who can resist the allure of a field of golden sunflowers? Several iconic Hudson Valley farms and gardens grow the late-summer plant, to dazzling results. Whether you’re searching for the perfect Instagram photo or want to source delicious sunflower oil for home cooking, these destinations are delightful sunny day excursions.

Barton Orchards

Poughquag

 

Barton Orchards is a Hudson Valley institution. The eastern Dutchess farm is best-known for fall fun: corn mazes, apple cider donuts, and autumnal beverages on tap. However, for two weekends in late summer, Barton becomes a summertime paradise. Its annual sunflower festival celebrates the harvest of nearly 100,000 sunflowers. Visitors can get lost in the field, all while enjoying farm-fresh treats and lobster rolls. Live music and craft vendors make the entire experience perfect. This year’s festival runs from August 22-24 and August 29 to September 1.

Brittany Hollow Farm

Rhinebeck

Stroll through gorgeous fields of flowers just outside the heart of Rhinebeck. On three acres of verdant farmland, the Mosher family has grown a huge variety of plants for over 35 years, including zinnias, strawflowers, butterfly weed, and, of course, sunflowers. Brittany Hollow Farm provides guests with a one-gallon golden bucket (for $25 per person) to collect equally yellow sunflowers. Note: the farm only accepts cash or check.

Fishkill Farms

Hopewell Junction

 

What can’t Fishkill Farms do? The legendary Hudson Valley apple-picking destination grows a bounty of sunflowers at the end of August. All pick-your-own activities at the Dutchess County farm must be reserved in advance. Flower packages include entry for up to five people for $32, along with a 32-ounce container to fill with plants from the organic herb and flower garden. Of course, enjoying a few fresh ciders at Treasury Cider is always an option.

Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils

Pleasant Valley

In the beginning of August, Hudson Valley Cold Pressed Oils hosts travelers for good old-fashioned sunflower picking. Situated on a former free-range egg farm, this family-run operation is more than just an Insta-famous photo-op. The Pleasant Valley farm produces biodiesel from its abundance of sunflowers. The Haight family crafts truffle sunflower oil, skincare products, gluten-free sunflower flour, and gluten-free baking mixes. It’s completely free to enter the fields, with a $5 admission fee per car after 5 p.m. on evenings with live music. Sunflowers are $3.50 a piece to take home. Alternatively, buckets cost $35.

Jones Farm

Cornwall

Cornwall’s Jones Farm has a long history, dating back to 1914 and the arrival of Oliver Cromwell’s descendants. Come for the fresh-cut sunflowers and stay for the people. Many of the farmers and staff grew up on or near the farm. Grandma Phoebe’s Kitchen bakes and cooks up farm-to-table delicacies, including “deadly” carrot cake, chocolate walnut rugelach tarts, and plenty of specialties. One seasonal highlight is rhubarb apple crisp, homegrown apples and rhubarb under a delightfully crunchy topping.

Kelder’s Farm

Kerhonkson

 

Mark your calendars, Hudson Valley. The month of August officially marks Kelder’s Farm’s 2025 “Sunflower Extravaganza.” Thousands of sunflowers bloom on the Kerhonkson farm’s six acres of land that are dedicated solely to the late-summer flower. On a leisurely walk through the fields, visitors will find a vast array of colors—not just the expected yellow. Plus, there are opportunities to pet cute farm animals, play a few rounds of mini golf, and get a photo with the original “World’s Largest Garden Gnome.”

Meadowbrook Farm Catskill 

Leeds

In Greene County, Meadowbrook Farm Catskill invites visitors to its annual Sunflower and Sangria Festival this August. Enjoy fields of thousands of sunflowers in bloom, with over 20 varieties and colors that make for Instagram-worthy photos. Admission includes two sunflowers, with additional blooms available for purchase. While at the farm, try a flight of sangria or local craft beer.

Pierson’s Farm

Middletown

From Labor Day to Halloween, or whenever the flowers are all gone, enjoy sunflower mazes at Pierson’s Farm in Middletown. During the farm’s annual sunflower festival, look forward to live music, three sunflower mazes, an animal barn, kids’ activities, and additional special events on weekends. Admission is only $15, and children under two enter for free.

Sunflower Valley Farm

New Hampton

From August 1 until all the flowers are picked, Sunflower Valley Farm delights visitors to Orange County. Admission is $10 per adult and $5 for children ages five through 12, which includes three cut flowers. Follow along on social media for information about live music and other fun entertainment.

