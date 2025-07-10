Summer Winery Events for Sunshine Sips in the Hudson Valley

A trip to the Hudson Valley’s wineries is a quintessential summer activity in the region. Throughout Orange, Ulster, and Dutchess Counties, the vino-focused venues offer everything from reds to whites, with some seasonal fun on the side. Sure, you could just visit for a tasting, or you could plan your outing around these summer winery events for festivals, food specials, and even wine-themed races.

City Winery Hudson Valley, Montgomery

July 13, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Shawangunk Wine Trail hosts this brand-new tasting event at City Winery Hudson Valley this July. Not your average Sunday, Summer Sip is a celebration of local wine, hard cider, live music, and food. Come out to enjoy wine and tour the Montgomery destination’s historic vineyard.

Robibero Winery, New Paltz

July 19, 12-7 p.m.

In New Paltz, Robibero Winery is big on foodie experiences all throughout the year. This summer, stop by for free seafood samples all day long during the vineyard’s Get Hooked event. Grab a wine flight, then sample lobster, grilled shrimp, and fried fish as you listen to live music from 2-5 p.m. and roast s’mores later in the evening.

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

July 19, 6:30 p.m.

Milea Estate Vineyard gets formal with its 2025 Sang’s Dinner in Staatsburg. The one-night-only dinner takes place outdoors in the vineyard, where Chef David Kim (one of our Chefs Table members) will present a wood-fired menu inspired by Korean heritage, paired with cabernet franc at intimate dining tables. Cocktail hour kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by the feast at 7:30 p.m.

Benmarl Winery, Marlboro

July 19-20, August 9-10, 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Before Benmarl Winery hosts its annual Harvest Grape Stomping Festival in September and October, it celebrates summer sips with its Sangria Festival. Stop by the Marlboro spot in July and August for this summer winery event that features tastings of six homemade fresh fruit sangrias, including peach, tropical, lemonade, strawberry mojito, dragon fruit, and berry, and a souvenir wine tasting glass.

Whitecliff Vineyard & Winery, Gardiner

August 3

With two locations in the Hudson Valley, Whitecliff Vineyard and Winery offers mountain views in Gardiner and riverside vibes in Hudson, but you’ll want to bookmark this summer winery event at the Ulster County venue. On August 3, Whitecliff hosts a mini vegan market with current confirmed vendors Infinite Links, No Dairy Doughs, and Lil Thief Cashew Spreads. Funds from the event will be donated to Woodstock Farm Sanctuary.

Weed Orchards & Winery, Marlboro

August 9-10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

From themed bars to pick-your-own events, there is always something fun to do at Weed Orchards and Winery in Marlboro. On August 9 and 10, join in on the fun during the Taste of Summer festival, with a watermelon-themed bar, peaches and apples to pick, tractor rides, and other family-friendly activities.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook

August 17, 10 a.m.

Whether you’re a walker, jogger, or runner, this Wine Run 5k at Millbrook Vineyards and Winery is the race for you. Sign up for the 5k on August 17 to take in the scenery, enjoy a fun run, and be rewarded with a complimentary wine pour at the end.

