These Wellness Events Are Perfect for Summer in the Hudson Valley

Summer is all about feeling great in your skin. It is the perfect time to get outdoors and work on your health. If you are seeking fun and entertaining ways to get active this season, look no further. There are plenty of wellness activities around the Hudson Valley that you and your family will enjoy.

Ongoing

Cornwall-on-Hudson

Ever thought of kayaking the Hudson River? Sign up for a guided kayak tour with Storm King Adventure Tours to experience the natural beauty of the region in a unique way. Suitable for all experience levels, the organization offers a variety of tours to choose from so guests can select what interests them. Among the options include the Bannerman’s Island kayak and walking tour, a three-hour experience during which guests paddle to Pollepel Island to visit the famous Bannerman’s Castle. For a shorter excursion, the sunset tour is ideal for those wanting to experience a gorgeous Hudson Valley sunset. The organization provides all gear to ensure a safe and knowledgeable experience.

July 26

Roxbury

Held on top of Plattekill Mountain in Roxbury every July, this family-friendly wellness event is quite possibly the best day of the year for any yogi (or aspiring yogi). Join Raegan Reed, owner of The Cardio Club & Delhi Dance Studio and yoga/fitness connoisseur, and headliner Kelly Kamm (known for her yoga storytelling), along with many other talented yoga instructors.

Enjoy a day filled with over 50 yoga classes, meditation, and workshops. All are welcome to attend the festival, and those who purchase a basic pass can take part in three yoga classes. The VIP pass gives you access to VIP parking, a swag bag, and four yoga classes.

Courtesy Catskill Mountain Yoga Festival

General admission passes can be purchased for those who want to enjoy scenic views, shop from vendors, purchase classes or workshops ala carte, or check out other happenings while friends and family are attending yoga classes. Local makers, artisans, creators, practitioners, and artists make up the exciting vendor offerings.

July 26, August 29, and September 5

Highland and Poughkeepsie

A few times a year, the Walkway Over the Hudson is open at night to deliver unmatched views of the river and stars. This summer, take the opportunity to get your walk on across the Hudson River in the evening. In addition to being a must for the nighttime views, this is a great way to enjoy the Walkway with cooler temperatures in the summer. The event is free to attend for Walkway members, while non-members can purchase tickets for $5 ahead of time (pre-registration is recommended) or at the gate. Weather permitting, Mid-Hudson Astronomical Association will be on the bridge with telescopes to view the night sky. All proceeds benefit the Friends of the Walkway nonprofit organization, which hosts the event.

August 10

Huyck Preserve’s Eldridge Research Center

This wellness event is for nature lovers who enjoy reading. The featured read for August is A Walk in the Park: The True Story of a Spectacular Misadventure in the Grand Canyon by Kevin Fedarko. Attendees will embark on an hour-and-a-half leisurely hike, making stops along the way to discuss themes of ecology and humanity’s relationship with nature. Some months will have guest lecturers. Advanced registration is encouraged on the website.

August 22

Hudson Valley Pickleball & Golf Center, Poughkeepsie

Looking to get into pickleball? The sport has exploded in popularity in recent years, thanks to its beginner-friendly nature and the fun it offers as a way to spend time outdoors. This class and wellness event is ideal for those hitting the court for the first time or brand-new players who are just starting to get the hang of it. The session is $50 and includes a combination of basic instruction and open play. Experienced players will be there to assist and answer questions in a relaxed, supportive environment.

- Advertisement -

Related: Lace up Your Sneakers for These Upcoming Hudson Valley Races