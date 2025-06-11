Subscribe
Kick Back at These Summer Music Series in the Hudson Valley

Great tunes, sunset views, and community make these summer music series around the Hudson Valley the perfect weeknight vibe.

June 11, 2025   |By
summer music series
Photo by Pavel Pjatakov on Unsplash.

Looking for a place to hear some great local talent or gather with your neighborhood around the Valley this summer? The region is home to many towns that host their own summer music series throughout the warmer months, so you can get your concert fix in a chill and relaxed environment that’s close to home. Avoid the chaos of the huge crowds and pull up your lawn chair or picnic blanket to catch a hometown band playing blues, rock, country, or pop at a park near you. Did we mention that admission is free?

Albany County

 

Alive at Five Summer Concert Series

Tricentennial Park, Albany
June 5 – July 17, Thursdays from 4:30–8 p.m.

Concerts in the Barn

Pruyn House, Latham
July – August, Wednesdays at dusk

Tunesday Lunchtime Live Music

Jim DiNapoli Park, Albany
July 8 – August 26, Tuesdays at 12 p.m.

Columbia County

Catamount Summer Music Series

Catamount Mountain Resort, Hillsdale
July 5 – August 9, Saturdays from 5–8 p.m.

The Greens Summer Music Series

The Greens at Copake, Craryville
June 5 – August 28, Thursdays from 7–10 p.m.

Harmonies on the Hudson

Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown
June 26, July 24, August 28, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Dutchess County

East Fishkill Summer Concert Series

Hopewell Recreation Park, Hopewell Junction
June 13 – August 29, Fridays at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 7 p.m.

Fishkill Summer Concerts in the Park

Maurer-Geering Park, Fishkill
July 2 – August 27, Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Friday Night Food Trucks

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook
May 23 – September 5, Fridays from 5–8 p.m.

Music in the Parks

Mills Mansion & Vanderbilt Mansion, Hyde Park
June 4 – August 13, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in June/July and 6:30 p.m. in August

Summer Sundays

King’s Court Brewing Company, Poughkeepsie
June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, 2-6 p.m. 

Town of LaGrange Music in the Park

Freedom Park, Pleasant Valley
June 22 – September 21, Sundays at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Greene County

 

Athens Summer Concert Series

Athens Riverfront Park, Athens
July 18 – September 5, Fridays at 7 p.m. 

Greenville Summer Concerts Series

Veteran’s Park, Greenville
July 1 – August 26, Tuesdays at 6 p.m. 

Music in the Park

Dutchman’s Landing, Catskill
June 19 – September 11, Thursdays from 7–9 p.m.

Orange County

 

Middletown Summer Concert Series

Run4 Downtown Park & John F. Degnan Square, Middletown
June 5 – September 5, Thursdays & Fridays from 6–9 p.m.

Village of Monroe Summer Concert Series

Lake Street, Monroe
June 7 – August 16, Saturdays from 7–9 p.m.

Village of Warwick Summer Concert Series

Railroad Green Park & Stanley Deming Park, Warwick
May 30 – September 19, varying days and times

Putnam County

Brewster Summer Music Series

Southeast Veterans Park, Brewster
June 18 – July 30, Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Putnam Valley Sunset Series

Putnam Valley Town Park, Putnam Valley
July 3 – August 28, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. 

Sunset Concert Series

Sycamore Park, Mahopac
June 19 – August 7, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m. 

Rockland County

 

Bob Samuels Summer Concert Series

Flywheel Park, Piermont
June 19 – August 28, select Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.

Town of Orangetown “Rock the Park” Series

Veterans Memorial Park, Orangetown
July 11 – August 29, Fridays at 7:45 p.m.

Ulster County

 

City of Kingston’s Music in the Parks

Throughout Kingston
June – September, Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Free Music on the Belle

Belleayre Mountain, Highmount
July 25 – August 29, Fridays from 6-9 p.m.

Rhythm on the River

Popp Memorial Park, Wallkill
July 10 – August 21, Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Twilight Music in the Park

Walkway Over the Hudson, Highland
May 28 – August 28, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.

For summer concert series in Westchester County, head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com

Related: 7 Classic Car Shows for Automobile Enthusiasts in the Hudson Valley

