Kick Back at These Summer Music Series in the Hudson Valley

Looking for a place to hear some great local talent or gather with your neighborhood around the Valley this summer? The region is home to many towns that host their own summer music series throughout the warmer months, so you can get your concert fix in a chill and relaxed environment that’s close to home. Avoid the chaos of the huge crowds and pull up your lawn chair or picnic blanket to catch a hometown band playing blues, rock, country, or pop at a park near you. Did we mention that admission is free?

Albany County

Tricentennial Park, Albany

June 5 – July 17, Thursdays from 4:30–8 p.m.

Pruyn House, Latham

July – August, Wednesdays at dusk

Jim DiNapoli Park, Albany

July 8 – August 26, Tuesdays at 12 p.m.

Columbia County

Catamount Mountain Resort, Hillsdale

July 5 – August 9, Saturdays from 5–8 p.m.

The Greens at Copake, Craryville

June 5 – August 28, Thursdays from 7–10 p.m.

Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown

June 26, July 24, August 28, 6-7:30 p.m.

Dutchess County

Hopewell Recreation Park, Hopewell Junction

June 13 – August 29, Fridays at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 7 p.m.

Maurer-Geering Park, Fishkill

July 2 – August 27, Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook

May 23 – September 5, Fridays from 5–8 p.m.

Mills Mansion & Vanderbilt Mansion, Hyde Park

June 4 – August 13, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in June/July and 6:30 p.m. in August

King’s Court Brewing Company, Poughkeepsie

June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, 2-6 p.m.

Freedom Park, Pleasant Valley

June 22 – September 21, Sundays at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.

Greene County

Athens Riverfront Park, Athens

July 18 – September 5, Fridays at 7 p.m.

Veteran’s Park, Greenville

July 1 – August 26, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

Dutchman’s Landing, Catskill

June 19 – September 11, Thursdays from 7–9 p.m.

Orange County

Run4 Downtown Park & John F. Degnan Square, Middletown

June 5 – September 5, Thursdays & Fridays from 6–9 p.m.

Lake Street, Monroe

June 7 – August 16, Saturdays from 7–9 p.m.

Railroad Green Park & Stanley Deming Park, Warwick

May 30 – September 19, varying days and times

Putnam County

Southeast Veterans Park, Brewster

June 18 – July 30, Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.

Putnam Valley Town Park, Putnam Valley

July 3 – August 28, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.

Sycamore Park, Mahopac

June 19 – August 7, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.

Rockland County

Flywheel Park, Piermont

June 19 – August 28, select Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.

Veterans Memorial Park, Orangetown

July 11 – August 29, Fridays at 7:45 p.m.

Ulster County

Throughout Kingston

June – September, Saturdays at 7 p.m.

Belleayre Mountain, Highmount

July 25 – August 29, Fridays from 6-9 p.m.

Popp Memorial Park, Wallkill

July 10 – August 21, Thursdays at 7 p.m.

Walkway Over the Hudson, Highland

May 28 – August 28, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.

For summer concert series in Westchester County, head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com.

