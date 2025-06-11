Kick Back at These Summer Music Series in the Hudson Valley

Looking for a place to hear some great local talent or gather with your neighborhood around the Valley this summer? The region is home to many towns that host their own summer music series throughout the warmer months, so you can get your concert fix in a chill and relaxed environment that’s close to home. Avoid the chaos of the huge crowds and pull up your lawn chair or picnic blanket to catch a hometown band playing blues, rock, country, or pop at a park near you. Did we mention that admission is free?
Albany County
Alive at Five Summer Concert Series
Tricentennial Park, Albany
June 5 – July 17, Thursdays from 4:30–8 p.m.
Concerts in the Barn
Pruyn House, Latham
July – August, Wednesdays at dusk
Tunesday Lunchtime Live Music
Jim DiNapoli Park, Albany
July 8 – August 26, Tuesdays at 12 p.m.
Columbia County
Catamount Summer Music Series
Catamount Mountain Resort, Hillsdale
July 5 – August 9, Saturdays from 5–8 p.m.
The Greens Summer Music Series
The Greens at Copake, Craryville
June 5 – August 28, Thursdays from 7–10 p.m.
Harmonies on the Hudson
Clermont State Historic Site, Germantown
June 26, July 24, August 28, 6-7:30 p.m.
Dutchess County
East Fishkill Summer Concert Series
Hopewell Recreation Park, Hopewell Junction
June 13 – August 29, Fridays at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., or 7 p.m.
Fishkill Summer Concerts in the Park
Maurer-Geering Park, Fishkill
July 2 – August 27, Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Friday Night Food Trucks
Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook
May 23 – September 5, Fridays from 5–8 p.m.
Music in the Parks
Mills Mansion & Vanderbilt Mansion, Hyde Park
June 4 – August 13, Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in June/July and 6:30 p.m. in August
Summer Sundays
King’s Court Brewing Company, Poughkeepsie
June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, 2-6 p.m.
Town of LaGrange Music in the Park
Freedom Park, Pleasant Valley
June 22 – September 21, Sundays at 5 p.m. or 6 p.m.
Greene County
Athens Summer Concert Series
Athens Riverfront Park, Athens
July 18 – September 5, Fridays at 7 p.m.
Greenville Summer Concerts Series
Veteran’s Park, Greenville
July 1 – August 26, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.
Music in the Park
Dutchman’s Landing, Catskill
June 19 – September 11, Thursdays from 7–9 p.m.
Orange County
Middletown Summer Concert Series
Run4 Downtown Park & John F. Degnan Square, Middletown
June 5 – September 5, Thursdays & Fridays from 6–9 p.m.
Village of Monroe Summer Concert Series
Lake Street, Monroe
June 7 – August 16, Saturdays from 7–9 p.m.
Village of Warwick Summer Concert Series
Railroad Green Park & Stanley Deming Park, Warwick
May 30 – September 19, varying days and times
Putnam County
Brewster Summer Music Series
Southeast Veterans Park, Brewster
June 18 – July 30, Wednesdays from 6:30–8:30 p.m.
Putnam Valley Sunset Series
Putnam Valley Town Park, Putnam Valley
July 3 – August 28, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Sunset Concert Series
Sycamore Park, Mahopac
June 19 – August 7, Thursdays from 7-9 p.m.
Rockland County
Bob Samuels Summer Concert Series
Flywheel Park, Piermont
June 19 – August 28, select Thursdays at 7:15 p.m.
Town of Orangetown “Rock the Park” Series
Veterans Memorial Park, Orangetown
July 11 – August 29, Fridays at 7:45 p.m.
Ulster County
City of Kingston’s Music in the Parks
Throughout Kingston
June – September, Saturdays at 7 p.m.
Free Music on the Belle
Belleayre Mountain, Highmount
July 25 – August 29, Fridays from 6-9 p.m.
Rhythm on the River
Popp Memorial Park, Wallkill
July 10 – August 21, Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Twilight Music in the Park
Walkway Over the Hudson, Highland
May 28 – August 28, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m.
For summer concert series in Westchester County, head to our sister publication at westchestermagazine.com.
