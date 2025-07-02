Where to Go on a Summer Date in the Hudson Valley

Queue up the “summer summer summertime, ooh summertime,” DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince song while heading to some of these fun spots with your significant other this summer for date night (or day, because afternoon dates are a thing, too). Whether you’re looking to stay cool at a spa or spend time outdoors exploring or watching movies, there’s something for every Hudson Valley couple!

Albany County

Albany

If you are an adventure-loving couple, start the summer on a high note with a hot air balloon ride with Above All Balloon Rides. See a 360-degree view of the beautiful Hudson Valley including the Catskills, Berkshires, and even Adirondacks with your person. This bucket-list activity can be perfect for an anniversary date celebration, engagement, or any other special occasion. Choose from picturesque sunrise or sunset rides, then book a private two-person balloon for $600 per person, or share a balloon with six to seven people for $300 per person. The experience takes about three to four hours and includes balloon inflations, flight time, landing and pack up, as well a post-flight beverage cheers.

- Advertisement -

Columbia County

Ghent

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Art Omi (@art_omi)

Attention art-loving couples—experiencing Art Omi is a must! This summer, get lost with your lover at this outdoor sculpture garden, and bring your pup if you have one for a fun adventure outside. Be sure to stop by the cafe for treats, then take them to go for a little picnic. You may have seen Olaf Breuning: Clouds on Instagram, and seeing it in person is worth the trip. This summer, check out music, dance, open studio events, and more; see the full lineup of happenings here.

Dutchess County

Amenia

There’s just something special about a drive-in movie theater, especially when it’s a cool summer night. In Amenia, this drive-in movie theater looks straight out of an indie rom-com. Four Brothers Drive-In is open seven days a week with double features each night, so you get the most bang for your buck. The food selection goes beyond the standard moviegoing fare, with lobster rolls and margaritas in the lineup. If that doesn’t sound perfect enough, check out the onsite accommodations, where you can stay in a quaint Airstream. For more information on how to book Hotel Caravana, click here.

Amenia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carol Pedersen (@capturingmomentscarolpedersen)

Before you head over to see a drive-in movie showing, go on a tour and enjoy the beautiful Scottish Highland cattle at Elk Ravine Farm. After all, what’s cuter and more romantic than fluffy Scottish Highland calves? Elk Ravine Farm’s two-hour private tours are by appointment only seven days a week at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3 p.m., as well as seasonally at 5:30 p.m., daylight permitting.

Greene County

Windham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wylder Hotel Windham (@wylderhotelwind)

- Advertisement -

Rest, relax, repeat. Unwind and relax with a cold drink in hand at Wylder Windham for a wonderful spa weekend with your significant other. The resort’s list of summer events during the weekend includes activities like cocktail making, s’mores, cookie decorating, and more fun events that are perfect for date night.

Orange County

Warwick

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @dddddami_eats

Sip on delicious apple cider drinks and enjoy alfresco dining at Pennings Farm Cidery in Warwick. Lounge on the lawn and listen to Hudson Valley musicians at the live music summer sessions through late August. Click here to see the lineup. P.S. Check out Pennings’ brick-oven pizza and cider tastings for an added bonus during your summer date experience.

Putnam County

Cold Spring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Michael (@newyorkcitywild)

Take in the picture-perfect gardens filled with many beautiful blooms. Stonecrop Gardens is open on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday, as well as one Sunday per month with tea and cake available for purchase. Register on the website for Saturday and Sunday visits.

Cold Spring

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophie! (@sopheatsgood)

During the summer, Moo Moo’s Creamery stays open a bit later than usual. It makes fresh handcrafted ice cream and has rotating flavors each day. Choose from one, two, or three scoops, or pick up a pint to take home with you.

Rensselaer County

Monument Square, Troy

Saturdays, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Troy Waterfront Farmers Market (@troymarket)

Pick up local produce, goodies, and flowers for the perfect picnic at Troy Waterfront Farmers Market this summer. Stroll through the booths of the makers and vendors at the market on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This summer market is a staple in the community and has been running for nearly 25 years. Once you have your favorites, head a few blocks down to William D. Chamberlain Riverfront Park. Snap a photo and add it to your summer photo album.

Rockland County

Clover Stadium, Pomona

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Boulders (@nyboulders)

Are you and your spouse the sporty type? Catch a baseball games at Clover Stadium in Pomona as the New York Boulders face off against other Frontier League teams. The minor league team has an exciting summer lineup of home games and firework nights in Rockland County, so grab a hot dog and take a seat to cheer on the home team. Click here for the full schedule.

Ulster County

New Paltz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robibero Winery (@robiberowinery)

Check out this stop along the Shawangunk Wine Trail for local sips and fun events all summer long. On 42 acres in New Paltz, Robibero Winery is a family operation offering reds, whites, and rosés, along with wood-fired pizza on weekends. For just $20 per person, visitors can sip on a tasting flight of four wines, and dogs are welcome to join on leashes.

Related: An Insider’s Guide to July Events in the Hudson Valley