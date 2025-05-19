6 Sweet Strawberry Festivals in the Hudson Valley

While Hudson Valley autumns are reserved for apple picking, the spring and summer seasons are all about berries. With plenty of farms around the region offering pick-your-own strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries, it’s easy to get your fresh fruit fix all season long. In celebration of the most-loved berry, these local strawberry festivals offer U-pick experiences and other strawberry-related foods and fun.

Hopewell Junction

June 1, 1-4 p.m.

@brinckerhoff_house_1750

The East Fishkill Historical Society’s annual strawberry festival is back for 2025 at the Brinckerhoff House Historic Site in Hopewell Junction. The free event is open to everyone with live music, tours of the farmhouse and outbuildings, demonstrations, animals, children’s games, food, and tons of strawberry shortcake while it lasts.

Kerhonkson

June 7-23

@keldersfarm

A Hudson Valley destination for its endless farm fun and activities, Kelder’s Farm brings its highly anticipated festival back this June. Set for the tentative dates of June 7-23, the strawberry celebration features pick-your-own strawberries in the farm’s six-acre patch, along with delicious treats and drinks and local beer, wine, and hard cider in the taproom.

Tarrytown

June 8, 12-3 p.m.

@sleepyhollowhistoricalsociety

The 58th annual Historical Society Strawberry Festival kicks off in early June. Head to Westchester for the hometown tradition on the society’s lawn that features strawberry shortcake, ice cream, iced tea, and lemonade – all on theme. While having fun in the sun, enjoy local musicians and more entertainment.

Beacon

June 8, 12-5 p.m.

@j.m.eats

The Beacon Strawberry Fest is a classic summer food festival in the Hudson Valley. Gather with Dutchess County locals on the Beacon waterfront at Pete and Toshi Seeger Riverfront Park for this free event. Along with treats like strawberry shortcake and strawberry smoothies, enjoy music, crafts, and free sails on the Woody Guthrie from the Beacon Harbor.

Goshen

June 14, 12-1:30 p.m.

@aooafarm

All One One All Farm brings back its Strawberry Jam-Boree for the second year in a row in Goshen. The event invites home cooks to showcase their homemade strawberry jam recipes and compete to win prizes and the title of AOOA 2025 Jam Master. If you’re not competing, come out to sample a variety of jams and cast a vote for the winner.

Schaghticoke

June 14-15

@libertyridgefarm

In Rensselaer County, Liberty Ridge Farm’s annual strawberry festival is a summertime staple. At the Schaghticoke location, enjoy locally grown strawberries, sip strawberry beverages, and indulge in mouthwatering treats and sweets that highlight the ripe red berry.

