St. Patrick’s Day Parades & Events to Hit in the Hudson Valley

Dress in green and hit the streets from Albany to Westchester to take part in these St. Patrick’s Day events in the Hudson Valley. Instead of fighting through the crowd to catch a glimpse of the storied New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade, march your way through these towns in the region to celebrate the Irish holiday in style.

Albany County

Lexington and Central Avenue, Albany

March 15, 2 p.m.

Albany’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for another year of Irish revelry. Parade-day events commence with a traditional service at Albany’s Blessed Sacrament Church in the morning, followed by a reception with Irish music, bread, and coffee. After, the parade begins its march at 2 p.m. Plus, pick up parade merch to don your own festive attire.

Columbia County

Old Klaverack Brewery, Hudson

March 15, 12-10 p.m.

Celebrate the Irish holiday with great beer, Irish fare, and festive tunes at Old Klaverack Brewery. The pint fest opens to the Mug Club at 12 p.m. and the general public at 2 p.m. Grab a pint, try the corned beef and cabbage pizza special, and enjoy live music from The Deal Breakers.

Dutchess County

Main Street, Beacon

March 8, 12 p.m.

Bagpipers, local business floats, and emerald-clad participants march down Beacon’s main drag in this lucky little parade. After, hit up one of Beacon’s many bars, restaurants, and art gallery’s for even more fun in the riverside city.

Greene County

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham

March 15-16

Celebrate the holiday right “in the heart of the Irish Catskills” at Blackthorne Resort. When you stay at the resort over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you’ll enjoy a pub crawl with multiple stops throughout the surrounding towns and villages, a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, live entertainment, and a delicious Sunday brunch.

Orange County

Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, Monroe

March 15, 2 p.m.

Don’t have the stamina for a long afternoon of marching? Hit the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Monroe, which will feature bagpipers, Irish fare, and drinks at Bourbon Street Bar and Grill afterwards.

Orange County Government Center, Goshen

March 16

This year’s 2025 Grand Marshal William Michael Coffey leads the way at the Orange County parade. Enjoy a beautiful afternoon of Irish heritage and community in the historic village of Goshen.

John G. Borden Middle School, Wallkill

March 23, 2 p.m.

Join the town of Wallkill in celebrating the Irish holiday at the 38th annual parade. Make sure to grab corned beef and a glass of Guinness before the parade kicks off the festivities at 1 p.m.

Village of Montgomery

March 22, 1 p.m.

Get outside and head to the 12th annual St. Pat’s Ramble Parade in the Village of Montgomery. The ramble commences at 1 p.m. with bagpipes, Irish step dancing, and much more.

Putnam County

Route 6, Mahopac

March 9, 1 p.m.

The 48th annual Northern Westchester/Putnam County St. Patrick’s Day parade—the third largest in New York State—comes to downtown Mahopac. Don your best green and walk along Route 6 starting at 1 p.m.

Rensselaer County

Hoosick Falls Historic District

March 15, 12 p.m.

Come one and come all! Hoosick Falls hosts its very own themed festival on March 15. The parade kicks off at noon with oodles of authentic Irish food, music, dance, and vendors lining the streets for this day of celebration.

Rockland County

Pearl River

March 23, 1:30 p.m.

Come rain or come shine, the Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians invites you to the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Every year, tens of thousands of people across the Rockland County region join in a celebration of Irish tradition and heritage.

Ulster County

Academy Green, Kingston

March 16, 12:50 p.m.

Join Ulster’s running community and celebrate the March holiday with a two-mile run. This year, the race will benefit the Ulster County SPCA.

Kingston

March 16, 1 p.m.

Kingston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back! Following the Shamrock Run, the parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be hosted by Grand Marshal Bill Sutton.

Westchester County

White Plains

March 8, 12 p.m.

Now in its 26th year, the White Plains parade kicks off at noon on March 8. This year’s Grand Marshal is Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. The parade honors deserving honorees who trace their heritage back to Ireland.

