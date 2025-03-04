Subscribe
Subscribe
Things to Do

St. Patrick’s Day Parades & Events to Hit in the Hudson Valley

There's no better place to celebrate the luck o' the Irish in the Hudson Valley than at one of these parades and pub crawls.

March 4, 2025   |By and
St Patrick's Day Events in the Hudson Valley
Adobe Stock / NewAfrica

Dress in green and hit the streets from Albany to Westchester to take part in these St. Patrick’s Day events in the Hudson Valley. Instead of fighting through the crowd to catch a glimpse of the storied New York City St. Patrick’s Day parade, march your way through these towns in the region to celebrate the Irish holiday in style.

Albany County

Albany St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Lexington and Central Avenue, Albany
March 15, 2 p.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lindsay Boris Geshell (@di_tryin)

- Advertisement -

Albany’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for another year of Irish revelry. Parade-day events commence with a traditional service at Albany’s Blessed Sacrament Church in the morning, followed by a reception with Irish music, bread, and coffee. After, the parade begins its march at 2 p.m. Plus, pick up parade merch to don your own festive attire.

Columbia County

St. Patrick’s Day Pint Fest

Old Klaverack Brewery, Hudson
March 15, 12-10 p.m. 

Celebrate the Irish holiday with great beer, Irish fare, and festive tunes at Old Klaverack Brewery. The pint fest opens to the Mug Club at 12 p.m. and the general public at 2 p.m. Grab a pint, try the corned beef and cabbage pizza special, and enjoy live music from The Deal Breakers.

Dutchess County

Beacon St. Patrick’s Day Parade of Green

Main Street, Beacon
March 8, 12 p.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by HumansofBeaconNY (@humansofbeaconny)

- Partner Content -

Bagpipers, local business floats, and emerald-clad participants march down Beacon’s main drag in this lucky little parade. After, hit up one of Beacon’s many bars, restaurants, and art gallery’s for even more fun in the riverside city.

Greene County

Blackthorne Resort’s St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl

Blackthorne Resort, East Durham
March 15-16

Celebrate the holiday right “in the heart of the Irish Catskills” at Blackthorne Resort. When you stay at the resort over St. Patrick’s Day weekend, you’ll enjoy a pub crawl with multiple stops throughout the surrounding towns and villages, a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner, live entertainment, and a delicious Sunday brunch.

Orange County

Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Bourbon Street Bar & Grill, Monroe
March 15, 2 p.m.

Don’t have the stamina for a long afternoon of marching? Hit the Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Monroe, which will feature bagpipers, Irish fare, and drinks at Bourbon Street Bar and Grill afterwards.

- Advertisement -

48th Annual Mid-Hudson St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Orange County Government Center, Goshen
March 16

This year’s 2025 Grand Marshal William Michael Coffey leads the way at the Orange County parade. Enjoy a beautiful afternoon of Irish heritage and community in the historic village of Goshen.

2025 Wallkill St. Patrick’s Day Parade

John G. Borden Middle School, Wallkill
March 23, 2 p.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ellyn Riggins (@ellynriggins)

Join the town of Wallkill in celebrating the Irish holiday at the 38th annual parade. Make sure to grab corned beef and a glass of Guinness before the parade kicks off the festivities at 1 p.m.

2025 St. Pat’s Ramble Parade

Village of Montgomery
March 22, 1 p.m.

Get outside and head to the 12th annual St. Pat’s Ramble Parade in the Village of Montgomery. The ramble commences at 1 p.m. with bagpipes, Irish step dancing, and much more.

Putnam County

Northern Westchester/Putnam St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Mahopac

Route 6, Mahopac
March 9, 1 p.m. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Claire Surgenor (@fountainsoda)

The 48th annual Northern Westchester/Putnam County St. Patrick’s Day parade—the third largest in New York State—comes to downtown Mahopac. Don your best green and walk along Route 6 starting at 1 p.m.

Rensselaer County

Hoosick Falls St. Patrick’s Parade and Festival

Hoosick Falls Historic District
March 15, 12 p.m. 

Come one and come all! Hoosick Falls hosts its very own themed festival on March 15. The parade kicks off at noon with oodles of authentic Irish food, music, dance, and vendors lining the streets for this day of celebration.

Rockland County

Rockland County St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Pearl River
March 23, 1:30 p.m. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bridget O’Brien (@bridgetobrienpr)

Come rain or come shine, the Rockland County Ancient Order of Hibernians invites you to the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Every year, tens of thousands of people across the Rockland County region join in a celebration of Irish tradition and heritage.

Ulster County

37th Annual Shamrock Run

Academy Green, Kingston
March 16, 12:50 p.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shamrock Run (@shamrockrunkingston)

Join Ulster’s running community and celebrate the March holiday with a two-mile run. This year, the race will benefit the Ulster County SPCA.

Kingston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kingston
March 16, 1 p.m.

Kingston’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade is back! Following the Shamrock Run, the parade kicks off at 1 p.m. and will be hosted by Grand Marshal Bill Sutton.

Westchester County

White Plains St. Patrick’s Day Parade

White Plains
March 8, 12 p.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Brazen Fox (@brazenfox)

Now in its 26th year, the White Plains parade kicks off at noon on March 8. This year’s Grand Marshal is Timothy Cardinal Dolan, Archbishop of New York. The parade honors deserving honorees who trace their heritage back to Ireland.

Related: Visit These Hudson Valley Sites to Celebrate Women’s History

Our Digital Partners

Learn how to become a digital partner ...

Your guide to the people, places and activities that define the beautiful and ever-changing Hudson Valley region.

Company Info

About Us
Contact Us
Subscribe
Advertise
Our Publications

Get Our Email Updates

Follow Us

Copyright © 2025 Today Media. All Rights Reserved.

Unveiled: A Boutique Bridal Brunch is February 23!

Our Best of Hudson Valley ballot is open through January 31!

Our Women in Business Awards event is December 5!

Holiday flash sale ... subscribe and save 50%

Limited time offer. New subscribers only.