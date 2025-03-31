5 Trails Perfect for Spring Hikes in the Hudson Valley

Now that the leaves and flowers are returning to the Hudson Valley, it’s time to get outside and enjoy that verdant foliage. Whether you’re on the hunt for a lengthy and challenging walk through the woods or a short but scenic trek up a hill, these regional trails and hikes are perfect for spring adventuring in the Valley.

Bashakill Wildlife Management Area, Westbrookville

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 5.9 miles

Route Type: Out-and-back

In the Orange County hamlet of Westbrookville, Bashakill Trail is an easy route that offers views of the surrounding wetlands and uplands at Bashkill Wildlife Management Area. A quieter trail, this hike is a relatively flat stroll through marshlands where the spring blooms and emerging wildlife are sure to be in full effect in the coming weeks. Walk the full six miles or turn around wherever you want for a shorter experience on this out-and-back trail.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve, Kerhonkson

Difficulty: Moderate

Length: 8.6 miles

Route Type: Loop

This hike begins on the western tail of the Shawangunks with a steady incline toward Sam’s Point. Along the way, views of the jutted rock formations and rolling hills of Orange County are breathtaking. Then, you’ll head northeast for three miles toward the spectacular Verkeerderkill waterfall. On the way back, venture down to the Ice Caves for a bit of very cool exploring! Parking ($10, or free with an Empire Pass) is at the base of Sam’s Point, and reservations are required on weekends.

Hudson Highlands State Park, Cold Spring

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 1 mile

Route Type: Loop

Perfect for families and four-legged friends, this is a breezy walk along the eastern bank of the Hudson. When you’re looking to catch the same great view that you can see from the top of Breakneck Ridge but without the difficult ascension, this trail is for you. Views of Storm King Mountain and the Hudson Highlands will greet you at the peak. Parking is free along the road on Route 9D.

Hudson Highlands State Park, Cold Spring

Difficulty: Hard

Length: 2.9 miles

Route Type: Loop

If you’re on the hunt for a more challenging trail in the Hudson Highlands State Park, give Breakneck Ridge a go. The short hike is perfect for rock scrambling as many parts throughout the trail’s 1,233-foot elevation gain require hikers to use four points of contact. With multiple lookout points along the way, Breakneck Ridge offers panoramic views of the Hudson River, Pollepel Island, and Bannerman Castle. Now is the best time to hike the popular trail, as Breakneck Ridge will close for two years starting on April 21 as construction begins on the Breakneck section of the Hudson Highlands Fjord Trail.

Bear Mountain State Park, Tomkins Cove

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 1.4 miles

Route Type: Loop

If elevation isn’t your thing, this moderately easy loop around Hessian Lake is a flat trail that clocks in at less than 1.5 miles. Perfect for strollers, bikes, or rollerblades, the paved path follows the lake for prime birdwatching or fish-spotting in the spring months. Carry in a picnic lunch to set up at one of the tables that dot this trail, and be sure to stop by the Bear Mountain Zoo on your way out of the park. Parking is $10 or free with the Empire Pass.

