Spiral House Park Is a 45-Acre Hidden Gem in Saugerties

Along with its historic estates and mansions, the Hudson Valley is home to a handful of live-in art projects like Manitoga in Garrison and Wing’s Castle in Millbrook. Perhaps the most dramatic of such architectural marvels is Spiral House in Saugerties, a five-story spiral-shaped home. Once a private residence developed by the late artist Tom Gottsleben and his wife Patty Livingston, the house now stands as the centerpiece of Spiral House Park, a recently opened 45-acre park that features Gottsleben’s large stone and crystal glass sculptures, woodland trails, bedrock geology, traditional ornamental gardens, and a stunning view of the Catskill Mountains.

About Spiral House

Forever inspired by nature and the fundamental patterns found in living things, artist Tom Gottsleben reflected this notion in his work. Though originally a painter, Gottsleben began working with stone to make a memorial bench after he and Livingston lost a beloved dog — and he never looked back. From there, Gottsleben started landscaping walls, then creating large sculptures from bluestone, and ultimately, he began incorporating crystal glass to bring color back into his work.

As the couple lived in upstate New York, it was only fitting that Livingston asked Gottsleben to design a guest house for visiting relatives. While her thoughts leaned more toward a cozy Woodstock-style cottage, Gottsleben had little interest in traditional structure. Rather, he was drawn toward the spiral form that is frequently found in nature and, consequently, in his own sculptures. Gottsleben couldn’t help but wonder if he could make a spiral large enough to live in and, in 1997, he got to work on it. Though it took some time to work out the kinks, like how to put a couch against a curved wall and how to illuminate a central stairwell, Gottsleben and Livingston figured it out over five years, transforming the site of an abandoned bluestone quarry into a place of beauty.

Opening of the 45-Acre Park

The intersection of art and nature that informed the development of Spiral House is also the guiding force behind Spiral House Park’s mission. As the founder and board chairperson of the park, Livingston sees the property as a place to increase the public’s understanding of environmental issues while creating programming that celebrates art, nature, and the power to transform the way we see and care for the Earth.

On the park’s 45 acres, visitors can explore more than 30 of Gottsleben’s large stone and crystal glass sculptures, rolling landscape, extensive native and traditional ornamental gardens, winding bluestone landscaping walls, bedrock geology, and 1.5 miles of woodland trails with a wheelchair accessible path included. As for programming, the park will host geology walks, bee and pollinator workshops, a series on ecological landscaping through the seasons, house tours, open days to allow visitors to walk the park at their leisure, events on managing invasive species, and small performances.

Though Spiral House Park already began its rollout of programs after receiving nonprofit status as an arts and environmental organization earlier this year, the park’s official launch party will be on November 1 from 12-4 p.m. with family-friendly art and nature-based activities like printmaking, geology tours, guided walks though the Spiral House, music from local artists, and food and beverages.

“I am eager to welcome visitors to explore the park’s magical grounds,” says Joshua Cohen, the park’s executive director. “From contemplating Gottsleben’s sculptures and the symbolic architecture of the Spiral House to wandering through pollinator gardens or finding a quiet moment among the meandering stone walls and woodland trails, the experience invites discovery and reflection. This is a place for all, a sanctuary to be enjoyed and designed to build community and connections to nature, and to return to again and again.”

Spiral House Park is located at 185 Fish Creek Road in Saugerties.

