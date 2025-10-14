Take a Hudson Valley Sky Ride to Soar Above Peak Fall Foliage

Come winter, the mountains are certainly calling in the Hudson Valley with activities like snowboarding, skiing, snowshoeing, tubing, and more to keep us entertained through the spring. Yet, the Catskills and beyond are also the best places to catch the region’s brilliant fall foliage at its peak, and sky rides on ski lifts and gondolas make for the perfect vantage point. Take leaf peeping to the next level as you soar above these local mountains.

Highmount

If you experienced Brews and Views at Belleayre Mountain this year, you probably already know about this scenic gondola ride. Open all summer long for mountain views, Belleayre’s Catskill Thunder takes visitors to the summit of the mountain for panoramic scenes of the Catskill Forest Preserve. As the leaves change, the views get even better and wildlife is more visible for a unique perspective on the Hudson Valley. Round-trip scenic gondola rides are $20 per adult and free for season pass holders.

Hillsdale

Come to Catamount this fall to take a scenic chairlift ride on weekends and holidays in Hillsdale. Right on the border of New York and Massachusetts, this Columbia County mountain boasts views of the Berkshires and the surrounding Hudson Valley. Ride the Ridge Quad up to the summit of Catamount for just $15 per adult, or cash in on the group rate of $10 if you have 12 or more riders. For a little more adrenaline, book a zipline tour of the mountain or challenge yourself in the aerial adventure park to be amongst the fall foliage.

Hunter

With the Catskill Mountains already at the peak of their fall foliage, Hunter Mountain is the perfect place to soak it all up this week. Take the Kaatskill Flyer to the summit of Hunter for views of the Catskills, Berkshires, and Green Mountains if it’s clear enough. If you’re feeling up to it, get off the sky ride at the top to hike to Hunter Mountain Fire Tower, the highest fire tower in New York State. Tickets for this sky ride are $29 per adult, and you’ll want to book soon as this weekend is the last time to ride before ski season.

Warwick

Along with sky rides this fall, Mount Peter Ski Area in Warwick hosts a whole weekend dedicated to snow in October during the Tubing Spooktacular. The event on October 25 and 26 marks the mountain’s first-ever Halloween tubing attraction in celebration of the destination’s 90th anniversary this season. Costumes are encouraged, and all visitors can enjoy snow tubing, sky rides, food trucks, a DJ, and family activities. Tickets are $35 per person, and kids three and under enter for free.

