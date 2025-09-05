9/11 Memorials and Events in the Hudson Valley Honor Those Lost

It’s difficult to process the number of years that have passed since the September 11 attacks, especially over two decades later. In honor of the heroes and neighbors lost amid that tragedy, we’ve compiled a list of notable sites and organized memorial events where you can pay your respects in the Hudson Valley.

Memorials

In Rockland County, this memorial garden is a spot for the Hudson Valley to reflect and remember those who died in the attack. The garden contains two plaques, benches for visitors to sit and pay respects, and a piece of World Trade Center steel donated by the New York City Office of Emergency Management.

In 2002, the City of Newburgh dedicated this granite memorial to symbolize the “broken circle of lives severed by the terrorist attacks” on the September 11 tragedy. The memorial is located at the top of Park Place in the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KFT (@ferg104)

- Advertisement -

Stretching for over a mile along the Hudson, Croton Landing Park’s September 11 memorial “Reaching Through the Shadow” contains a twisted girder from the ruins of the World Trade Center and was dedicated in 2014 to the three local municipalities of Croton-on-Hudson, Buchanan, and Cortlandt.

The 9/11 Remembrance Walkway and Garden is located within the 35-acre Orange County Arboretum, which features a rotating granite earth sculpture at the center. Around it, bronze plaques list the names of all Orange County residents who died in the attack.

Putnam Heroes Memorial Monument, Carmel

Within Carmel’s Spain Cornerstone Park, you’ll find a modest stone and marble structure dedicated to the eight Putnam residents who died during the attacks, as well as first responders who passed from related illnesses.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fiddler’s Green Pub (@fiddlersgreenny)

Rockland County September 11 Memorial, West Haverstraw

Nestled within the Haverstraw Bay Park, a steel I-beam from the World Trade Center hails above two giant marble slabs, engraved with the names of all 81 Rockland resident victims.

A 3,300-lb steel piece from the remains of the towers is the focus of this memorializing monument. It’s surrounded by bricks engraved with the names of the 343 fallen firefighters who selflessly put their lives on the line to help others during the attacks, as well as replicas of the Twin Towers to represent the 110 World Trade Center floors. Plaques have been added more recently naming FDNY members who have since died due to 9/11-related illnesses.

Events

Carmel, Bureau of Emergency Services

Led by the Putnam County Youth Bureau, this 9/11 ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in the parking lot of the Bureau of Emergency Services on Old Route 6.

Clarkstown, Clarkstown High School South

The Clarkstown South Stars and Stripes Club, along with the West Nyack Fire Department, will host the second annual 9/11 flag-planting ceremony on September 7 at 12 p.m. at Clarkstown South High School.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Veronica Wood (@veronicawood3991)

- Advertisement -

Croton-on-Hudson, Croton Landing Park

There will be a tri-municipal ceremony for Croton-on-Hudson, Buchanan, and Cortlandt at 4 p.m. at the “Reaching Through the Shadow” monument.

Haverstraw, Haverstraw Bay County Park

Families of those lost on 9/11 will read the names of the victims at this annual ceremony that starts at 8:15 a.m. in Rockland County.

Hyde Park, Paul Tegtmeier Memorial Site

This candlelit remembrance honors the lives of those lost at 6 p.m. at Paul Tegtmeier Memorial Site at Hackett Hill.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Town of Hyde Park (@hydeparkny)

Larchmont & Mamaroneck, Girl Scout Rock, Memorial Park

Join in this commemoration by the Town and Village of Mamaroneck as well as the Village of Larchmont at 5 p.m.

Montgomery, Orange County Arboretum

This Orange County town remembers those lost at the Orange County Arboretum for a Patriot Day and military tribute at 6 p.m.

Nyack, Memorial Park on the Hudson

The Village of Nyack hosts a remembrance ceremony at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Park on the Hudson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Benjamin Agostino (@bennyagostinoyourbronxapostle)

Suffern, Village Hall

This public ceremony will be held outside of Village Hall at 6:30 p.m. and includes a candlelit vigil followed by a barbecue.

Valhalla, The 9/11 Memorial, Kensico Dam Plaza

Join in this period of remembrance at 3 p.m. at Kensico Dam Plaza.

Wappinger, Sergeant Mark C. Palmateer 9/11 Memorial Park

This ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. in the park.

Related: Here’s What to Do in the Hudson Valley This Week