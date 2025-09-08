What to Do in Saugerties: How to Spend 24 Hours in the Village

Saugerties is quiet. In comparison with other bustling towns along the Hudson – think Beacon, Poughkeepsie, and Rhinebeck – the region maintains a wonderfully sleepy air to it, as if it’s just about to wake up but hasn’t quite gotten there yet. That sleepiness, that small town charm, is precisely what makes the historic community so endearing. From sporting events like the annual HITS-on-the-Hudson horse shows to foodie hotspots like the Hudson Valley Garlic Festival, Saugerties has so much culture. This year, our Best of Hudson Valley Party is even coming to town on September 24 at the Diamond Mills Hotel, so save the date!

As the spot slowly but surely becomes the next hot Hudson Valley destination, it’s a dream location for a weekend day trip. Check out our full-day itinerary for inspiration on what to do in town. If you visit, don’t forget to tag us on Instagram!

9 a.m. – Eat local for breakfast at Ohana Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ohana Café (@ohanacafeny)

If you’ve been to Hawaii, you know the food there is unmatched. If you haven’t been, then Ohana Cafe is the next best thing. Owned by a New York native who lived in Hawaii for a decade, the breakfast hotspot knows a thing or two about poke bowls, acai, and more refreshing options. In the a.m., try one of the cafe’s popular crepe combinations, like the Aloha Berry, or order the H.I.T.S. Breakfast of Champions to enjoy eggs, potatoes, meat, and toast.

117 Partition Street

845.217.5750



10:30 a.m. – Take a stroll to the Saugerties Lighthouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saugerties Lighthouse (@saugertieslighthouse)

A short drive away from the center of town, the Saugerties Lighthouse rests on the shore of the Hudson River. The local landmark, which dates back to 1869, sits at the mouth of the Esopus Creek and is reachable via a half-mile trail at the end of Lighthouse Drive. Inside, a small museum room highlights the building’s history. Day visitors can walk to the lighthouse, stroll along the waterside, and explore the 17 acres of scenic grounds that surround the property.

168 Lighthouse Drive

12:15 p.m. – Find farm-to-table comfort food at Miss Lucy’s Kitchen

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Lucy’s Kitchen (@misslucyskitchen)

Before farm-to-table was a thing, Miss Lucy’s was doing it. The longstanding Hudson Valley eatery leads the way with its commitment to locally sourced meat and produce. Its menu is a welcoming medley of Americana comfort bites with farm-fresh flavor. For lunch, savor the Kilcoyne Farm grass-fed beef burger topped with barbecue mayo, lettuce, and tomato, or switch things up with the Forbidden Rice Bowl, which comes with a poached egg, seasonal vegetables, pumpkin seeds, and garlic tahini sauce.

90 Partition Street

845.246.9240

1:30 p.m. – Browse outdoor sculpture at Opus 40

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gagne (@jpg1231)

Art lovers flock to this outdoor sculpture park and museum in Saugerties for its historic pieces and breathtaking landscape. While the main focus of the destination is the monumental environmental sculpture that rises out of an abandoned bluestone quarry at the foot of Overlook Mountain, Opus 40 also includes 63 acres of meadows, forested quarry trails, and historic buildings. Visiting hours are from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, and tickets are just $16 per person for general admission.

356 George Sickle Road

845.246.3400

3:30 p.m. – Meander your way along Partition Street

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inquiring Mind Bookstore (@inquiringmindsaugerties)

Yes, Saugerties has a Main Street. No, it’s not the “main” street. That honor would go to Partition Street, which lies just around the corner. The lengthy road is packed to the rafters with picturesque storefronts and restaurants. Window-shop your way along the avenue and pop into whichever locales catch your eye. Don’t pass by the quirkier stops, either. Only in Saugerties can you score zingy pickles at Brine Barrel, broaden your horizons at Inquiring Minds Bookstore, and sample ice cream flights at Alleyway Ice Cream. Once you get walking, you’ll realize there’s more than enough to do in this small town.

5:30 p.m. – Dine and drink at The Dutch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Dutch (@the_dutch_saugerties)

If you think you know this Saugerties mainstay, prepare yourself for a major surprise. The welcoming space delights with its unusual fusion of Dutch history and Southern flavor. Sit by the mahogany bar or under the charming wooden clog display as you sip a refreshing cocktail or one of the brews on tap. As for what to eat, experience the best of what the eatery has to offer with The Dutch’s in-house smoked pastrami Reuben or pork schnitzel. For dessert, you can’t go wrong with any of the seasonal sweets, from pumpkin pie to blueberry blintzes.

253 Main Street

845.247.2337

7 p.m. – Sip a nightcap or have a dessert at Blackbarn Hudson Valley

Owned by Culinary Institute of America graduate Chef John Doherty (one of our Chefs Table members), Blackbarn Hudson Valley offers the finest regional ingredients — even in its cocktails. If you’re not reserving a table for dinner at this hotspot, make sure to stop by on the way up to your room at the Diamond Mills Hotel. Grab a seat at the country chic bar to sip a beer, wine, or signature craft cocktail. The Best in Show mixes bourbon with raspberry simple syrup and fresh mint, while the 1908 combines Blackbarn label Makers Mark with cherry, brown sugar, and orange bitters.

25 South Partition Street

845.247.0700

9 p.m. – Rest your head at the Diamond Mills Hotel

If the jam-packed day gets the best of you, call it a night in town at the Diamond Mills Hotel. The luxury boutique hotel boasts 30 guest rooms, many of which overlook the Esopus Creek. Lounge in the oversized bed and treat yourself to a long, relaxing bath before you tuck in for the evening. If you happen to extend your stay to a second day, head to the hotel’s waterside spa to book a massage, facial, or body treatment. The spa also offers a sauna, fitness classes, thermal pools, and equestrian services.

25 South Partition Street

845.247.0700

