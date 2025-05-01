Here’s What to Catch at Saratoga Performing Arts Center This Summer

In the heart of historic resort town Saratoga Springs (and just a short drive away from the Hudson Valley), Saratoga Performing Arts Center is one of America’s most prestigious outdoor amphitheaters. Completed in 1966 as the summer home of both the New York City Ballet, and the Philadelphia Orchestra, the performing arts center, affectionately known at SPAC, hosts a wide variety of performances high and low. Here are our picks of can’t-miss events this season.

June 4, 7 p.m.

On the second part of the Only God Was Above Us tour, Vampire Weekend makes its way back to SPAC this June. Formed in New York City, the American rock band has been creating popular hits since 2006, including the 2024 album after which the tour is named.

June 7, 8 p.m.

Along with special guest Sofia Isella, Glass Animals brings it funky indie rock sound to the stage at Saratoga. Fans can expect hits like “Gooey,” “Life Itself,” “The Other Side of Paradise,” “Heat Waves,” “Tokyo Drifting,” and more during the Tour of Earth.

June 12, 7:30 p.m.

Multi-platinum entertainer Thomas Rhett comes to SPAC this summer during his Better in Boots tour. Country fans won’t want to miss his explosive energy and songs like “Make Me Wanna,” “Beautiful As You,” “Gone Country,” and more, along with special guests Tucker Wetmore and The Castellows.

July 3, 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 2005, The Lumineers are known for their unique blend of alternative rock and Americana. Over five studio albums, the band has gained recognition for songs like “Ophelia,” “Ho Hey,” “Cleopatra,” “Stubborn Love,” and other folk tunes.

July 18-19, 7:30 p.m.

Calling all Dave Matthews fans! The band lights up the stage for not one, but two days of concerts at Saratoga Center for Performing Arts. Since 1991, the rock band has had somewhat of a cult following because of its infectious tunes.

July 22, 8 p.m.

Legendary rock band and 2019 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Def Leppard is a must-see show this summer. With more than 110 million albums sold worldwide, the band continues to be one of the most important faces in rock history.

July 25-27, 7:30 p.m.

For a whopping three nights at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, catch Phish live and in concert on their summer tour. Loved for hits like “My Friend, My Friend,” “The Mango Song,” “Bouncing Around the Room,” and more, the popular jam band has been rocking since 1983.

August 3, 7:30 p.m.

If you or your kids grew up watching boy band Big Time Rush on the big screen, you know they became an overnight sensation in 2009. Catch Kendall Schmidt, Logan Henderson, James Maslow, and Carlos PenaVega together once again at SPAC as they perform hits “Boyfriend,” “Big Time Rush,” “Halfway There,” and more.

August 12, 7:30 p.m.

Rockers Styx and Kevin Cronin, the iconic voice and writer behind REO Speedwagon’s greatest hits, bring their brotherly bond to Saratoga this summer. Catch the two bands perform “Renegade,” “Keep On Loving You,” “Come Sail Away,” “Can’t Fight This Feeling,” and others on the big stage.

August 17, 7:30 p.m.

English singer, songwriter, and musician Billy Idol joins forces with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts during a classic rock concert this August. Idol brings his punk rock tunes to SPAC while Joan Jett and The Blackhearts rocks out with ’80s vibes.

All Summer Concerts at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June

Vampire Weekend, June 4

Glass Animals, June 7

Thomas Rhett, June 12

Beethoven and Dvořák, June 15

Mumford & Sons, June 21

Great Sonatas: Beethoven, Brahms, ​and Mozart, June 22

Saratoga Jazz Festival, June 28-29

July

The Lumineers, July 3

Mendelssohn’s String Quintet​ in A Major, July 13

Rod Stewart, July 15

“Weird Al” Yankovic, July 17

Dave Matthews Band, July 18-19

Beethoven’s Quintet for Piano​ and Winds, July 20

Shania Twain, July 20

Def Leppard, July 22

Phish, July 25-27

Pantera With Amon Amarth, July 28

Goo Goo Dolls With Dashboard Confessional, July 30

Little Big Town, July 31

August

Kidz Bop Live, August 1

Outlaw Music Festival, August 2

Big Time Rush, August 3

Tchaikovsky Spectacular, August 6

The Planets, August 7

Gershwin & Bernstein, August 8

Laufey: A Night at the Symphony, August 9

The Viano String Quartet, August 10

Chicago, August 10

Styx & Kevin Cronin Band + Don Felder, August 12

Stravinsky, Rachmaninoff & Still, August 13

Verdi’s Requiem, August 14

Renée Fleming, August 15

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in Concert, August 16

Shostakovich and Dohnányi, August 17

Billy Idol with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts, August 17

The Doobie Brothers, August 18

Brit Floyd, August 19

Beethoven’s Fifth, August 20

Copland & Bates with Time for Three, August 21

An Evening With Cynthia Erivo, August 22

Back to the Future in Concert, August 23

Leon Bridges with Charley Crockett, August 30

Indigo Girls & Melissa Etheridge, August 31

