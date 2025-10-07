9 RV Campgrounds for Hudson Valley Leaf Peeping This Fall

Summer may be long gone, but your outdoor adventures don’t have to end. From apple picking to fall hikes, there is so much to do in the Hudson Valley come October. When the weather is too chilly to set up a tent in the wild, head to the region’s RV campgrounds to explore the outdoors from the comfort of your own vehicle. Don’t have an RV? Check out the rentals at beautiful sites in the Catskills and beyond.

Florida

Rate: $87-$99/night

In Orange County, Black Bear RV Park is a gem with dozens of amenities to make your stay magical. From extended stays and free Wi-Fi to sports courts and fire pits, Black Bear has all the makings of a good old-fashioned campground. Each RV site includes water, electricity, sewer, Wi-Fi, picnic tables, and a fire ring.

Saugerties

Rate: $79/night

It’s not easy to explore Ulster County in one day, so make a weekend out of your plans at Blue Mountain Campground in Saugerties. The site is family-owned and -operated with amenities like a game room, fully stocked camp store, and laundry onsite. Open year-round, RV sites at the campground include water, sewer, electricity, cable, Wi-Fi, fire rings, and picnic tables.

Livingston Manor

Rate: starting at $250/night

At Boheme Retreats, there’s no need to BYORV because the campsite offers vintage camper rentals for a cozy and nostalgic stay in the Catskills. Relax in the quaint and colorful escapes from the 1960s and 1970s before exploring waterfall hikes, fishing, and other outdoor activities in the mountains.

Catskill

Rate: $87-$92/night

This Greene County destination is a modern RV park on more than 60 acres of scenic hills, ponds, walkways, and hiking trails. The RV sites at Camp Catskills are designed to accommodate a wide range of vehicles, from vans to big rigs, and include septic hookups, electric, picnic tables, and firepits. Don’t have your own vehicle? Camp Catskills offers a few of its own RV setups that are available to rent.

Copake

Rate: $89-$114/night

At Copake Camping Resort, it’s always camping season. A top-rated RV park in Columbia County, Copake has a total of 229 RV sites to bring your rig to this fall. All sites have electric, Wi-Fi, and cable, with available back-in, pull-thru, or deluxe patio options. Bring along man’s best friend to hang out in the onsite dog parks or enjoy an evening in the heated inground pool or on the mini golf course.

Rhinebeck

Rate: $45.25/night

Just outside the Village of Rhinebeck, you’ll find Interlake RV Park. With no shortage of nearby attractions, from seasonal festivals at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds to weekend trips spent in the historic village, Interlake offers the perfect place to stay. Seasonal RV sites at the park include water, septic, electric, cable, Wi-Fi, picnic tables, and firepits. Note: RVs cannot travel on the Taconic Parkway.

Godeffroy

Rate: $51/night

In the birthplace of dry fly fishing in America, experience the great outdoors like never before at Neversink River Resort. Considered the ultimate retreat, the campground features spacious RV sites, an ice cream café, and a waterfront event center on the Neversink River. Electric, water, and septic hookups are provided so you have all the comforts of home while enjoying life outside.

Accord

Rate: $50-$65/night

SoHi Campground in Accord is a strong believer in fall camping. With lower temperatures and smaller crowds, RV sites at the campground are the perfect solution to autumn exploration in Ulster County. Choose either a site with water, sewer, and electric hookups, or opt for just water and electric for $15 off your stay. Free Wi-Fi is available to all, along with cable.

Catskill

Rate: $65-$400/night

A favorite for summertime shindigs, Treetopia is just as fun in the fall. Located in Catskill, the destination is a glamper’s dream with canvas tents, Airstreams, cabins, treehouses, and plenty of RV sites for those who are bringing their own. Amenities include a pool, playground, hiking trails, grocery store, game room, seasonal creek, and pavilion.

