These Running Clubs Offer Fitness and Fun in the Hudson Valley

With such a robust terrain, the Hudson Valley is an optimal place for morning jogs and sunset runs. From the mountains to the rivers to the historic sites, the region really does offer top views for the healthy hobby. Yet when it comes to running itself, it can be difficult to get started if you’re doing it solo. Luckily, that’s where running clubs come into play.

Pretty much every town or city along the Hudson River is home to its own unique group of runners. From beginners to veteran racers, the Valley’s many running clubs host eclectic groups of people from all walks of life who bond over a passion for the sport. Whether you want a community to train with for your next 5K or are simply seeking friends to hang out with while enjoying your favorite pastime, you’ll find just what you’re looking for with these local clubs.

Meets: Happy Valley, Beacon, Tuesdays at 6:05 p.m.; Beacon High School, Beacon, Fridays at 7:30 a.m.

Cost: $27.50/year

Beacon Endurance is much more than a running club. The Beacon-based fitness community is comprised of runners, swimmers, bikers, hikers, and more. Whether you’re a triathlete or a jogger, the club is open to everyone, understands that everyone goes at their own pace, and is always welcoming of company. Check out the club’s website to join their Slack channel.

Meets: Poughkeepsie, Tuesdays at 6:30 a.m.; Lagrangeville, Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Hopewell Junction, Wednesdays at 6:30 a.m.; East Fishkill, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.; Pawling, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.; Highland, Thursdays at 6 p.m.

Cost: $16.90-$32.80/year

With run meetups all around eastern Dutchess County, the Eastern Dutchess Road Runners Club truly has something for everyone. The nonprofit started in 2016 to promote distance running in the local community. EDRRC encourages fitness and health by supporting running and jogging as a way of life. The organization also promotes races that benefit local charities.

Meets: regular races in the Capital Region

Cost: $9-$15/year

Although the members of the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club meet on their own to train for local events, the club itself does not have regular meeting times for runs. Instead, the HMRRC is dedicated to conducting a series of community-centered races throughout each month. Your yearly membership to the club will allow you to compete in 10 of the club’s running events free of charge, give you discounts at certain stores in the Capital Region, and offer you the opportunity to meet other runners.

Meets: regular races and meet-ups throughout Columbia and Rensselaer Counties

Cost: $20-$25/year

If you live in the Columbia County region, consider checking out the Kinderhook Runners Club for some fun runs. The club hosts track meetups regularly, where you can work out with a host of other members. After you start training, gear up for one of the club’s running events like the Mohawk Hudson River Marathon.

Meets: regular races throughout the Mid-Hudson region

Cost: $15/year

If you’ve heard of the Dutchess County Classic, then you know a thing or two about the Mid-Hudson Road Runners Club. The running club is the face behind the popular Hudson Valley race that crosses the Walkway Over the Hudson. Although the club doesn’t meet in its entirety weekly, membership will get you access to racing events that can connect you with other members for private meetups.

Meets: Newburgh Brewing Company, Newburgh, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: free

This running club is big on beer — specifically from Newburgh Brewing Company in Orange County. The club is a partnership with Orchard Valley CrossFit and meets weekly at the brewery on Thursday evenings for group runs throughout the city before congregating in the taproom for brews and bites. It’s free for anyone who wants to join, and members get their first beer for just $1.

Meets: Dietz Stadium, Kingston, Mondays at 5:30 p.m.; Dietz Stadium, Kingston, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

Cost: $5-$25/year

Based in the Kingston area, Onteora Runners Club is perfect for beginner and advanced runners. Choose which night you want to train with others; opt for Moderate Mondays for easy miles and varying distances or try a Wednesday night workout to sharpen your paces and reach for a new record.

Meets: Salesian Park, Goshen, Sundays at 8 a.m.; Prospect Street, Middletown, Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.; Run4 Downtown Park, Middletown, Thursdays at 5:30 p.m.; Pine Bush High School Track, Pine Bush, Fridays at 5:30 p.m.

Cost: $25-$60/year

In Orange County, Orange Runners Club goes the distance with multiple weekly group runs. The club is passionate about running and promotes runs of different lengths and paces. Check out the site for races in Orange County and all over the region after you’ve trained for your next 5K, 10K, or marathon.

Meets: weekly workouts in the New Paltz area

Cost: $11.60-$22.20/year

Shawangunk Runners is all about becoming one with the trail – or the track. The Ulster-based club meets weekly for tempo runs and track workouts in the New Paltz area. The club races at venues like Minnewaska State Park, Shawangunk Ridge, and Mohonk Preserve.

