Go Roller-Skating at These Hudson Valley Rinks and Trails

If you’re searching for a family-friendly activity that is just as exciting as it looks, give roller-skating a go. Whether you prefer to skate indoors or outdoors, the Hudson Valley is home to a variety of rinks and trails that are sure to bring out your inner skater. Find a skate-safe site near you by scrolling through the list of the region’s roller-skating spots.

Indoor Skating

Brookside Avenue, Chester

An all-in-one fun center for activities like arcade games, bowling, roller coasters, laser tag, go-karting, mini golf, and so much more, the Castle Fun Center also has a roller-skating rink. With a specially designed roller skating floor, skating at the destination is smooth and memorable. The rink offers rentals for roller skates or blades in all sizes.

New Loudon Road, Cohoes

Family-owned and -operated for 75 years, Guptill’s holds the record for the world’s largest indoor roller-skating rink. The rink is open on Friday and Saturday evenings from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday afternoons from 1-4 p.m. In addition to the main rink, there are rinks for beginners and babies, an arcade, and a skate shop with the “largest skate inventory in the Northeast.” When you get hungry, treat yourself to one of 82 award-winning flavors of Guptill’s Ice Cream, located right next to the arena.

Albany Post Road, Hyde Park

*Currently closed to the public.

Let the magic of skating surround you at Hyde Park Roller Magic, which brings all the nostalgia of the ’70s to Dutchess County. Though a popular spot for its college student nights and kids’ birthday parties alike, the rink is currently closed to the public. Locals can follow along on Facebook for updates on when the venue will reopen.

Tuckahoe Road, Yonkers

This spring and summer, participate in public roller-skating, roller-skating outings, or floor and roller hockey at Murray’s Skating Center in Yonkers. For public roller-skating, general admission is $14 and skate rentals are $7, and the summer session runs from June 6 to August 22 on Friday nights.

Route 209, Accord

With open skate sessions on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Skate Time is also big on adult skate events, DJ nights, and more. The Accord destination also recently hosted the Severance cast for its wrap party after filming much of season two in the Hudson Valley. While there, enjoy retro bites like pizza, nachos, hot dogs, and soft serve.

Route 9W, Ulster Park

At Wood n’ Wheel, the whole family is invited to enjoy roller-skating again and again. Open Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, the venue invites skaters of all ages to try out either “quad” or inline skates. The fun center follows the Kingston schools’ calendars and is open most days that the schools have off for holidays. Other attractions at the center include bumper cars, laser tag, and hillside tubing.

Outdoor Skating

Michael Geary Memorial Roller Rink

Route 6, Mahopac

Located across from the Mahopac Volunteer Fire Department, the Michael Geary Memorial Roller Rink is the ideal spot to play roller hockey in the warmer months. Free and open to the public at all times, the destination is a bring-your-own-skates affair.

Throughout the Hudson Valley

Roller-skating doesn’t just have to be an indoor activity. If the weather’s nice outside, take your skates to one of over 10 rail trails in the region. Boasting smooth surfaces with beautiful views of nature, these paths are a terrific way to get exercise, have fun, and soak in all the natural splendor the Hudson Valley has to offer.

Rockland Lake Road, Valley Cottage

Another outdoor roller-skating destination, Rockland Lake State Park’s featured natural attraction is the 3.2-mile paved path that runs all around Rockland Lake. With stunning views around every corner and picnic areas abound, skaters will relish every minute of the ride. Strap on your roller blades to fly around the lake with ease.

Haviland Road, Highland or Parker Avenue, Poughkeepsie

There is probably nowhere in the Valley more iconic to roller-skate than over the Hudson River. As “the world’s longest elevated pedestrian bridge,” the Walkway—which stands 212 feet above the water—is where roller-skaters can enjoy gorgeous views over the 1.28-mile span of the bridge.

