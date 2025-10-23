What to Do on a Rainy Day in the Hudson Valley

Don’t get us wrong: We’re big fans of all the outdoor excursions the Hudson Valley has to offer, but the weather isn’t exactly permitting all the time. With rainy weekends and muddy hiking trails common throughout the year, it’s a good thing the region also has so many indoor activities to salvage an adventure and make for good memories. From exercise to lounging out and everything in between, here’s how to make the most of a rainy day in the Hudson Valley.

Outdoor Activities, but Bring Them Indoors

Climbing

If you love mountaineering on sunny days, try out The Gravity Vault in Poughkeepsie or Movement Valhalla in Westchester County for the next rainy occasion. Both gyms are open seven days a week and offer rentals of chalk bags, harnesses, and climbing shoes. Features like bouldering walls, belay certifications, climbing instructing, and fitness classes will keep climbers active all day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Jamil Sayegh NMD (@drjamilsayegh)

- Advertisement -

Skating

Perhaps skating is more your speed. If so, Peekskill’s 2nd Nature Skatepark is an indoor skateboarding experience that’s perfect for skateboarders and BMX riders. A wide range of features for all levels, including ramps, rails, ledges, and a bowl, make the park a great place to learn how to skate or practice lifelong skills.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2nd Nature Skate Park & Shop (@2ntr)

Alternatively, get your roller skate on at Guptill’s Arena in Latham to give the world’s largest indoor roller skating rink a go. Skating admission is $20, and skate rentals are just $5. Hit up the skate shop to browse the largest inventory of its kind in the Northeast if you’re on the hunt for new gear.

Shopping

While malls like Poughkeepsie’s Galleria or West Nyack’s Palisades Center are great options for shopping, the Hudson Valley has a number of unique destinations for handmade and one-of-a-kind goods. Promenade on 6 in Carmel is an artisanal community that hosts around 10 stores and kiosks under one roof, selling thrifted goods, jewelry, and art in different shops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shops at Jones Farm (@theshopsatjonesfarm)

If you’re in the market for a more rustic shopping experience, try one of the numerous Hudson Valley farm stores like The Shops at Jones Farm, which has a whole barn dedicated to gifts and personal accessories, or the store at Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, which sells organic produce, farm-raised meats, and seasonal items.

Brews and Bars

Yes, cideries and wineries offer beautiful views of the river and vineyards, but the Hudson Valley has plenty of indoor drinking experiences that are anything but average. Beacon’s Happy Valley is an arcade bar that transports you back to the ’80s with games like Frogger, Donkey Kong, and Pacman. Sip a local IPA while you game the night away and enjoy classic bites like tater tots or chicken fingers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Valley Beacon (@happyvalleybeacon)

Mill House Brewing Company in Poughkeepsie is also worth a visit for fresh-brewed beers and unique dishes like the tangy bang bang cauliflower or crowd-pleasing poutine. Voted best brewery in New York State in 2022, The Drowned Lands in Warwick offers a variety of award-winning ales and lagers to enjoy, as well as wine, hard cider, and nonalcoholic beverages.

For a different kind of brew, try Beans Cat Café in Beacon if you’re a cat or coffee lover for a rainy day classic. This cat haven houses a variety of adoptable shelter cats for you to play and interact with if you’re looking to add a new member to your family or just want to spend time entertaining the feline furballs. While you’re there, grab a cup of joe and a donut and cuddle up with a new friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beans Cat Café (@beanscatcafe)

- Advertisement -

If you’re looking for a quaint and cozy atmosphere, The Ridge Cafe in New Paltz is the perfect place to pick up a warm drink on a rainy day. This shop and café offers delicious tea lattes, sparkling iced teas, tea lemonades, and espresso lattes that will delight tea aficionados and coffee lovers alike.

Historic Mansions

The Hudson Valley is known for its history, and the banks of its river are dotted with countless historic mansions offering tours to the public. Stop by the home of Franklin D. Roosevelt in Hyde Park for a glimpse into the life of the former president or check out Lyndhurst Mansion in Tarrytown to see one of America’s finest Gothic Revival mansions, designed in 1838. You can also visit the Schuyler Mansion in Albany to tour Philip J. Schuyler’s Georgian-style home, a hotspot for military strategizing and political engagements during the Revolutionary War. For more free, self-guided, and must-see historic Hudson Valley sites, refer to this guide.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lyndhurst Mansion (@lyndhurst_mansion)

Libraries and Museums

The Hudson Valley is home to many beautiful libraries and museums. Stop by the Franklin D. Roosevelt Presidential Library & Museum to tour the interactive exhibits, immersive audio‐visual theaters, and notable artifacts that tell the story of the Roosevelt era. At the Albany Institute of History & Art, explore New York’s oldest museum. The building houses 35,000 objects and one million documents, as well as a variety of permanent and temporary exhibitions that recount the rich history of the Hudson Valley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albany Institute of History & Art (@albanyinstitute)

The Adriance Memorial Library in Poughkeepsie is another fun stop. Visit this haven of books to take in the 19th-century architecture and peruse the shelves. The library also hosts unique events throughout the year, including “Brain Games,” “Exercise Your Writing,” “Open Mic at Adriance Library,” and more. Check out the Poughkeepsie Public Library District Calendar for a full list of events.

Movie Theaters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @rooseveltcinemas

A classic rainy day activity throughout the world, the Hudson Valley’s independent movie theaters offer everything from contemporary blockbusters to classic screenings. While drive-in movies are perfect summer fun, these indoor theaters have comfy seats and popcorn galore. Score deals like $6 tickets at Roosevelt, Lyceum, and New Paltz Cinemas on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and catch more than just films at The Rosendale Theatre, which also hosts concerts, plays, and other live performances.

Art and Performances

Art is also abundant in the Valley, from exhibitions by local artists to live performances by world-renowned bands and singers. There are a number of galleries and theaters that are perfect to explore on rainy days. Swing by performing art centers like the legendary Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in Bethel, where the original Woodstock Festival was held, or Albany’s The Egg (which reopens in January 2026 after renovations), where you can see icons performing on the big stage. Stop by the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill to enjoy a variety of programs, including the Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 31 for a spooky Halloween celebration.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Géraldine Bordère⭐️foodie/journalist (@geraldineatsnewyork)

Visual art can be found at galleries across the Valley. To experience a perennial favorite, head to Beacon’s Dia for permanent modern art fixtures that experiment with light or Peekskill’s Hudson Valley MOCA, which showcases a mix of performances and installations from contemporary artists. From November 8 to December 7, visit Hudson Beach Glass Gallery in Beacon to view Reframing the Constant, a collection of photographs and mixed media by Jennifer Sarah Blakeslee and Denise DeVore.

Related: Little Free Libraries Across the Hudson Valley Offer Literary Delights