Lace up Your Sneakers for These Upcoming Hudson Valley Races

While fall and winter are reserved for turkey trots and holiday 5ks in the Hudson Valley, spring and summer bring their own kinds of fun runs. From intense Spartan Races to delicious donut runs to full-on half-marathons, there’s something for all levels of athlete in the upcoming racing season. Whether you’re a spectator or a competitor, make sure to pencil in these races in the region this year.

May

Fleet Feet, Poughkeepsie

May 18, 9 a.m.

As Fleet Feet Poughkeepsie turns eight, the shoe shop throws its eighth annual Great Donut Run to celebrate this milestone. At the untimed 5k, participants can feel free to run or walk with fellow donut lovers around the Shoppes at South Hills parking lot. The lowkey event ends with a treat in the form of donuts from Beacon’s Glazed Over Donuts, along with a beverage to quench your post-race thirst.

Sawkill Road, Kingston

May 25, 8 a.m.

Taking place on the undulating country roads outside of Woodstock, this race is both scenic and challenging. Competitors of the 15k will be rewarded with t-shirts, refreshments, and other unique prizes for each age group. After the race, spend the day in storied Woodstock or the trendy streets of Kingston.

June

Upward Brewing Company, Livingston Manor

June 7, 11 a.m.

Experience the beauty of the Catskill Mountains as you race either the two-mile or four-mile trail on Upward Brewing Company’s 120-acre mountain plot in Livingston Manor. Dubbed Beer Mountain, the mountain’s trail peaks at 1,870 feet and is a technical course dotted with rocks, stumps, roots, and uneven footing. The trek is worth it, though, as finishers will receive a t-shirt, custom medal, and free craft beer from the brewery.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, Bethel

June 7-8

The infamous Spartan Race’s grooviest venue yet, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts hosts this obstacle course race on its rolling hills and sloping terrain. Push yourself to the limit in either the 5k race with 20 obstacles or the 10k race with 25 obstacles. Kids can also take part in the action in the 1–3k race that has some obstacles to challenge the little ones. Flex your Spartan Race gear after finishing the uniquely difficult course.

Joe Bruno Stadium, Troy

June 14, 9 a.m.

Head to Rensselaer County for this Father’s Day event in the Hudson Valley. Taking place at the Joe Bruno Stadium in Troy, home of the Tri-City ValleyCats, this fun-run 5k is a perfect one to race with dad to celebrate him and other fathers this June.

July

Main Street, Highland Falls

July 4, 8 a.m.

An annual Orange County event in Highland Falls, this Fourth of July 5k and children’s fun run starts at the Dunkin on Main Street and concludes at the corner of Mountain Avenue and Main Street. The race is rain or shine, and shirts will be available to the first 175 applicants. Also, prizes will be given in all age groups for both male and female competitors.

Murphy’s Lane, Gardiner

July 17, 6:30 p.m.

Gear up for the 23rd annual 5k classic in Gardiner this July. The scenic run or walk takes racers over rolling hills, paved highways, and rail trails, starting on Murphy’s Lane. Proceeds raised for the event help benefit the Gardiner Fire Department.

August

Camp Buckner, Cornwall

August 17, 8:30 a.m.

Presented by the West Point Triathlon Team, the 35th annual West Point Triathlon takes competitors to Camp Buckner for a swim, bike, and run. The swim is 750 meters in Lake Popolopen, the bike ride is a 22k along Route 293, and the run is a 5k through Camp Buckner. Proceeds raised at this event benefit the West Point Triathlon Team, and a just-for-fun youth triathlon precedes this race on Saturday, August 16.

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery, Millbrook

August 17, 10 a.m.

Even though most people head to the Hudson Valley’s wineries for a relaxing weekend trip, Millbrook Vineyards & Winery has something else in mind this August. The annual wine run at the venue is a 5k for anyone who loves wine. Run, walk, or just spectate and sip on a glass at this scenic event at the Dutchess County winery. Runners will receive a shirt, a portable wine glass, a medal that’s shaped like a wine glass, and, of course, a pour of wine.

September

Lake Mahopac, Mahopac

September 6

Organized by the Ty Louis Campbell Foundation, this triathlon event in Putnam County is in remembrance of Ty Louis Campbell, a young boy who lost his battle to cancer at five years old. Proceeds raised from the event benefit the foundation, which funds innovative research and clinical trials specifically geared towards the treatment of childhood cancers. The triathlon starts with a swim in Lake Mahopac, followed by a bike ride around the lake and a 5k on East Lake Boulevard.

Dutchess County Rail Trail & Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie

September 27-28

A popular mid-Hudson race, the Dutchess County Classic is a relatively flat and scenic course that takes runners over the historic Walkway Over the Hudson. With options for a 1k kids’ fun run, 5k, 10k, or half-marathon, each race showcases the beauty of the Hudson Valley. Compete on both days to receive a special medal for your combined races.

