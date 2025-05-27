Where to Celebrate Pride Month in the Hudson Valley

Hudson Valley Pride is back and better than ever this June. With an abundance of events and activities scattered throughout the festive month, the celebrations offer something for everyone. Round up your friends and get ready to show your support in style.

Hasbrouck Park, New Paltz

June 1

In partnership with the Community Center, the New Paltz Pride Coalition kicks off June with its annual New Paltz Pride March and Festival. The event includes a march through town followed by a festival at Hasbrouck Park. Ahead of the event, make sure to nominate a grand marshal, register your group to march, and book a spot at the festival.

Athens Riverfront Park, Athens

June 1, 5 p.m.

The Athens Cultural Center organizes its sixth annual pride flag rising and gathering at Athens Riverfront Park. The event encourages supporters to take a stand against discrimination and hate as they celebrate the courage and resiliency of queer and trans people in Athens and beyond. Yard signs and flags will be available for purchase at the event that is free to all.

Throughout Greene County

June 6-8

Celebrate pride throughout Greene County at the inaugural Mountaintop Pride Weekend. The three-day event is all about love, community, and the magic of the Catskill Mountains. The fun starts on Friday with a happy hour at the Deer Mountain Inn in Tannersville, followed by a pop-up shop and pride garden party at Scribner’s Catskill Lodge in Hunter on Saturday, then brunch at Fellow Mountain Cafe in Hunter on Sunday.

Downtown Nyack

June 8, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Rockland Pride Sunday is more than just a parade in Downtown Nyack. The free and family-friendly event features music, guest performers, local drag artists, outdoor dining, shopping, and street vendors. The kids will have a blast with a bounce house, face painting, and an arts and crafts tent all day long. Be sure to catch the parade that starts at 11:15 a.m.

The Comeau Property, Woodstock

June 8, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

In historic Woodstock, this parade is a can’t-miss festivity. In the morning, 11:30 a.m. marks the lineup for the parade in the upper lot at The Comeau Property, and the procession steps off at 1 p.m. Be sure to wear your rainbow colors to paint the town with pride as you march, and stick around for the post-parade celebration with live music and stilt walkers.

Washington Park, Albany

June 8, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Celebrate pride in Albany at the Capital Pride Parade and Festival in Washington Park. Presented by the Capital Pride Center, the parade kicks off at 11:30 a.m. on State Street and ends at the park. Come out to see live music from international pop artists DEV and Mila Jam, browse vendors, and enjoy food.

Victor C. Waryas Park, Poughkeepsie

June 14, 12-4 p.m.

Now in its seventh year, the Poughkeepsie Pride Festival and Parade is bigger and better than ever. The parade lines up on Market Street in the City of Poughkeepsie at 11 a.m. for a kickoff at noon. Ending at Victor C. Waryas Park, the parade is followed by a festival that features dozens of local vendors, restaurants, creatives, and entrepreneurs.

Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park, Carmel

June 14, 1 p.m.

This year marks the sixth annual Putnam Pride event in Carmel. The day starts with a rally and speakers at Putnam County Historic Courthouse, with food, fun, and vendors at Putnam County Veterans Memorial Park afterward. Join hosts Angel Elektra and Shay D’Pines for the full day, with entertainment by DJ Brittany.

