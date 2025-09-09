Where to Play Pickleball in the Hudson Valley

Pickleball—a blend of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong—is the sport taking the world by storm, and the Hudson Valley region is no exception. Our area boasts a plethora of courts where you can play pickleball to your paddle’s content. Check out these local hotspots for the sport, then pack your racket and gather a group of players for an afternoon of friendly competition.

Fishkill

The Fishkill gym has both indoor and outdoor pickleball courts, with four newer outdoor courts for players to dive into the game. Introductory sessions are available for beginners, while outdoor club play is perfect for anyone who wants to practice their skills.

Circleville

Located in the town of Wallkill, Circleville Park features six outdoor hard courts. The courts are free to use, but players must bring their own nets. The park also has picnic areas and grills for a full day of fun.

Pine Bush

The park has four pickleball courts available by reservation. The reservations are blocked off for two hours, with priority given to local residents and groups. The remaining slots are offered to nonresidents. No groups or single players are allowed more than two blocks of time each week. The park is open 8 a.m. to dusk.

Staatsburg

Located just behind the Roosevelt Fire Department, Dinsmore Park is a popular place for locals to play pickleball. There are three outdoor courts which are open to the public, each with permanent lines and nets. The courts are free, and reservations are not available, so it’s first come, first served only.

Poughkeepsie

At this premier facility, 10 outdoor pickleball courts made with state-of-the-art knee- and joint-saving shock material are the star of the show. The hottest pickleball destination in the heart of Poughkeepsie, the center is also home to five golf simulators and other amenities.

Staatsburg

Currently, this facility has two pickleball courts but plans to add two more in the future. Non-members are only allowed to use the courts if accompanied by a member. Find more about membership options here.

Pleasant Valley

Along with a basketball court and playground, James Baird State Park boasts six tennis/pickleball court for visitors. Parking near the court is available. The park is open sunrise to sunset.

Ossining

Located alongside the Hudson River, this community center offers three indoor wooden courts free for public use. The lines are permanent, and the center provides nets upon request.

Wappinger

Martz Field boasts eight outdoor courts that are open to the public. Keep in mind that the lines drawn for pickleball are overlaid on a tennis court, so while the nets are not at a perfect height for the sport, they are still sufficient for casual play.

Somers

If you’re looking for something a little more elevated, The Pickleball Barn is the place to go. This indoor facility specializes in the sport and has four courts in a climate-controlled environment with top-notch lighting and nets. There are a multitude of private and group lessons.

Poughkeepsie

Quiet Cove Riverfront Park houses four pickleball courts, including one for players that use wheelchairs. Courts are open daily on a first-come, first-served basis. This spot is open 9 a.m. to dusk until October 27.

Red Hook

Located just outside of Red Hook proper, this park offers four outdoor acrylic courts equipped with permanent nets and lines. Courts are free, and the facility includes amenities like restrooms and water.

Poughkeepsie

Grab your racket and head out to this public park in Poughkeepsie. There are no member fees, and the park features two hard courts to play on from dawn to dusk. Come during the day to enjoy the public pool before summer fades away.

Mahopac

Located on Long Pond Road in Mahopac, Sycamore Park is the ultimate town park for any ball sport. The public destination boasts designated courts and fields for basketball, handball, tennis, baseball, football, and pickleball. Play on one of the four outdoor courts for free.

Hopewell Junction

Taconic Sport and Racquet caters to all ages and levels. The facility offers a range of adult pickleball programs like private lessons, tournaments, and instructional programs.

Kingston

The indoor pickleball courts are free with your YMCA membership. Non-members can pay for a $15 day pass to play and enjoy all other amenities. Open gym hours are available on the YMCA’s website.

