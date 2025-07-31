Find Your Flow at Outdoor Yoga in the Hudson Valley

Even though the Hudson Valley is home to many yoga studios across its counties, there is something special about outdoor yoga in the summer months. Whether on a farm, at a state park, or in the sand, moving your body and feeling the stretch in the fresh air is the best way to start or end your day. Get inspired by the nature around you as you align your chakras and find your balance at these yoga sessions that are sure to keep you grounded.

Hyde Park

Through October 11, Saturdays at 1 p.m.

A yoga session at Clover Brooke Farm is more than just a stretch sesh, as the Hyde Park locale sprinkles llamas and alpacas into the mix for an unforgettable experience. Visit the farm on Saturdays throughout the summer and into early fall for a fun session led by Virginia Bocchicchio alongside cute animals.

Hopewell Junction

Through October 11, Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Head outside to Fishkill Farms’ covered wraparound porch for weekly yoga sessions overlooking the property. Take in views of the flower gardens, orchards, mountains, and more as you sink into your warrior poses on the deck. Make sure to bring some layers because there can be a refreshing breeze coming up the hillside, and book your class online ahead of time.

Cold Spring

August 26, 5:30 p.m.

Led by Dani Locastro of Heartful Yoga, this session at Glynwood Center seeks to strengthen the mind-body connection as well as connections to the outdoors. Start your journey of self-discovery by focusing on breath and mindfulness during this community yoga. The class is free, with a suggested donation of $20 per attendee.

The Chatham Berry Farm, Chatham

Through August 14, Thursdays at 5 p.m.

One of the best spots in Columbia County for outdoor yoga, Greenhouse Cidery is the place to be on Thursday evenings. Located on the Chatham Berry Farm, the venue welcomes attendees for an outdoor session led by Roots Holistic Wellness that is fit for yogis of all levels. Afterward, join other participants at Yummy Kitchen for a meal and drinks.

Mamaroneck

Through September 10, Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m.

Is there anything more relaxing than beachfront yoga? Head to Harbor Island Park on Wednesday evenings to engage in an open-level yoga class led by Yoga With Carly. Classes take place on the wooden deck behind the Stephen E. Johnston pavilion, and each session is $20 per person. Be sure to bring a yoga mat, small towel, and yoga blocks if you have them.

Yonkers

Through September 24, Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

At the Ridge Hill shopping center in Yonkers, yoga on the hill is complimentary every Wednesday through September. The sessions take place in Town Square, and all you need to bring is your yoga mat. Sign up for the loyalty program when you check in and attend five classes to receive an exclusive item.

Pleasantville

Through September 30, Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

There’s nothing like sunset yoga at Rockwood in the summer. Rockefeller State Park Preserve hosts the event weekly at Rockwood Hall, where yogis can experience views of the Tappan Zee Bridge and the sunset over the Hudson River. Bring a mat and some water and be sure to arrive at least 15 minutes before the outdoor session begins.

New Windsor

Through October 25, Saturdays at 9:45 a.m.

Although Storm King Art Center does not host open yoga sessions, members are invited to enjoy the outdoors and large-scale sculptures on Saturday mornings throughout the fall. Sessions take place on Museum Hill, which overlooks the southern fields that are known for their signature sculptures and rolling hills, framed by Schunnemunk and Storm King Mountains.

