5 Outdoor Dinners That Scream Summer Soiree in the Hudson Valley

Outdoor dining is a quintessential characteristic of the region, with restaurants located riverside, in the mountains, and even on the coast. Yet, these outdoor dinners throughout the Hudson Valley offer dining experiences in new and exciting places – think vineyards, historic estates, and farms. Skip the hassle of planning your own dinner party and instead reserve a seat at one of these summer soirees that are sure to provide a memorable evening.

Milea Estate Vineyard, Staatsburg

July 19, 6:30 p.m.

In Dutchess County, Milea Estate Vineyard is a dreamy winery destination for day trips and evening events alike. This July, the Staatsburg venue hosts its annual Sang’s Dinner, which is a celebration of cabernet franc and Korean heritage. The one-night-only dinner includes a wood-fired menu presented by Chef David Kim (one of our Chefs Table members) with seafood, meats, sides, and the warmth of communal dining to go along with it. Of course, there will be wine – the vineyard is proud to present its newest Sang’s Cabernet during the dinner.

Orange County Distillery, New Hampton

August 1, 7-9 p.m.

Orange County Distillery and Chef Shibumi Jones host this magical night in New Hampton with a seasonal menu that celebrates the rich bounty of the Hudson Valley. The six-course tasting menu features locally sourced ingredients at their peak, with draft cocktails and local pours available for purchase throughout the evening. Enjoy dishes like cucumber salad, watermelon gazpacho, zucchini fritters, grilled pork tenderloin, creamy polenta with summer veggies, grilled salmon, and ricotta cheesecake with summer berries.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

August 9 & September 6, 6 p.m.

Mohonk Mountain House offers wine pairing dinners throughout the summer to elevate taste buds and explore different local wine producers. Join in on the unforgettable evenings at Mohonk’s Picnic Lodge to savor award-winning wineries and an exceptional three-course menu during the outdoor dinners. For August, look forward to Milea Estate wines, and anticipate Whitecliff Vineyards wines in September.

Wildflower Farms, Gardiner

August 14, 6:30 p.m.

As a part of its Harvest Dinner series, Wildflower Farms in Gardiner presents A Tomato Dinner with Gem Home. The Ulster County destination invites diners to gather under the enchanting canopy of Maple Lane and savor the bounty of summer, courtesy of Chef Flynn McGarry. Each ticket includes a 10 a.m. farm harvest experience, a 6:30 p.m. seasonal cocktail tasting with Great Jones Distilling Co., and a 7 p.m. four-course family-style outdoor dinner.

Bovina Farm and Fermentory, Bovina Center

August 30, 5:30 pm.

This hidden gem in the Catskills is big on communal dining. Bovina Farm and Fermentory hosts dinner series in the spring and summer, with two special summer feasts to highlight the sweetest season. While the June 7 event came and went, the venue is accepting bookings for its August feast, when visitors can dine outdoors by candlelight and moonlight at a long communal table. The feast will include multiple courses, local wines, and ingredients from the farm’s garden as well as from neighboring farms.

