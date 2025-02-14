7 Open Mic Nights to Check out in the Hudson Valley

If your idea of a fun Friday night consists of drinks and live music or comedy, then these venues have you covered. Enjoy small bites and cocktails alongside the stage at these open mics across the region. Alternatively, put the spotlight on yourself and step up to the plate to show off your own material, from a five-minute comedy set to a dazzling musical number.

Woodstock

Every Monday, 7 p.m.

Opened in 1929, the Colony Hotel was once the tallest building in town as it served as a stopping point for visitors on their way to the historic Overlook Mountain House. Now, Colony is a destination for private events, dining, drinks, and live music. Coined “the Smartest Rendezvous in the Catskills,” the Woodstock locale hosts a world-famous open mic night on Mondays. Signups start at 7 p.m., guitar and piano are available, and it’s sure to be a long night, so performers are limited to one song each.

Poughkeepsie

Every Thursday, 7 p.m.

One of Poughkeepsie’s favorite coffee houses, The Crafted Kup is the perfect spot for poets and performers alike. At the Raymond Avenue location, the café invites all acts to perform, whether the material be music, comedy, or poetry. Those who participate are asked to limit their act to two songs, or approximately eight minutes, and sign-up sheets are available at 6:30 p.m., with the open mic starting at 7 p.m. Spots are limited, so make sure to grab your latte and hit the stage!

Poughkeepsie

Every Monday, 7–10 p.m.

Voted the best comedy club, karaoke spot, and college bar in the Hudson Valley in 2023, Mahoney’s is an all-in-one entertainment location. The pub and steakhouse has a packed weekly schedule, from jazz jams to trivia nights, and Mondays are reserved for the open mics with Kirsten Lee. Order a pint and sit back to wait for your turn in the spotlight or take part in the darts league that starts shortly after the live entertainment while you wait.

Chester

Every Wednesday, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This charming café nestled in Chester caters to your cravings for coffee, mixed drinks, and live music. The space prides itself on curating a vibrant and diverse music scene, with a full event calendar that showcases the best talents of each musical genre. Looking to jam yourself? On Wednesdays, Meadow Blues hosts an open mic night that welcome musicians from percussionists to singers to the stage for a jam session.

Middletown

Every Thursday, 7–9 p.m.

In Middletown, Tapped showcases a variety of craft beers, specially crafted cocktails, wine, homemade food, and local talent. The restaurant recently celebrated seven years of its monthly jam nights and open mics that occur on Thursday evenings. Come early to eat, drink, and be merry, and stick around until 6 p.m. to sign up for the 7 p.m. open mic, during which you can jam, belt, or make the crowd laugh.

Carmel

First Wednesday of every month, 6–9 p.m.

This vibrant lakeside venue in Carmel serves up some of the finest homestyle Thai cuisine in the area, along with bubble teas and vegan desserts. The colorful hangout also hosts several entertainment events each week, from art parties to 2000s trivia nights. In an effort to support and celebrate local artists, poets, and musicians, Thai Golden has been hosting its open mic night on the first Wednesday of every month since 2016. Join others at this community event from 6-9 p.m.

Beacon

Every Wednesday, 7–9 p.m.

Two Way Brewing Company is passionate about creating delicious beers in-house and hosting events in its game room to bring the community together. Come share your own material every Wednesday from 7-9 p.m. at the open mic. Hosted by comedian Kevin Ludlow, the event is open to artists of all kinds looking to showcase their comedy, music, poetry, and more.

