New York Stage and Film Announces Summer Season at Marist

From Saratoga Performing Arts Center shows to Hudson Valley Shakespeare, the region dishes up a healthy helping of live performances all summer long. This year, Marist University is getting in on the action as it welcomes New York Stage and Film to its Poughkeepsie campus for a series of 12 public performances, internal residencies, and film screenplays. This summer season marks New York Stage and Film’s 40th anniversary as it kicks off in July.

New York Stage and Film’s summer season offers the space for critical development of stories in their earliest stages before they go to Broadway, Off-Broadway, resident theaters, international theaters, and television. Over the decades, the institution has developed over 1,000 stories that have gone on to win every major award, from the Pulitzer Prize to Tony Awards to Grammy Awards.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Stage and Film (@nysaf)

The collaboration between Marist University and New York Stage and Film is one of true expression and creativity. Together, the two institutions are working to bridge the gap between academic communities and professional artists in residency programs, working with the university’s fashion, English, and music departments to foster a natural exchange of ideas.

“It is thrilling to celebrate New York Stage and Film’s 40th anniversary with an ambitious and varied lineup of some of the country’s most exciting artists,” says New York Stage and Film’s artistic director Ian Belknap. “Audiences in Poughkeepsie and the greater Hudson Valley have for 40 years welcomed new stories in development before they go to stages on and Off-Broadway and theaters nationwide. I am excited for them to experience new and familiar artists as we celebrate this milestone season at our home at Marist.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Stage and Film (@nysaf)

While the summer season will support 220 artists through 12 public-facing projects, including one full production, it will also host 10 residencies, eight television pilots and screenplays, two panel discussions, and more.

New York Stage and Film 2025 Summer Season Schedule:

Written by Christina Pumariega

July 11, 7 p.m.

Written and directed by Donja R. Love

July 12, 2 p.m.

Written by Carly Mensch, directed by Liz Flahive

July 12, 6 p.m.

Written by Hansol Jung, songs by Chris Bannow, Brian Quijada, and Mitchell Winter

July 13, 2 p.m.

Book by Kirsten Greenidge and Lauren Sandler, music and lyrics by Crystal Monee Hall, directed by Lorin Latarro

July 19, 7 p.m., July 20, 2 p.m.

Written by Nambi E. Kelley, directed by Kent Gash

July 25, 7 p.m.

Written by Noelle Viñas, directed by Liz Carlson

July 26, 2 p.m.

Written by Dave Harris, directed by Taylor Reynolds

July 26, 6 p.m.

Co-created by Troy Schumacher and Ellis Ludwig-Leone, directed and choreographed by Troy Schumacher, composed and music directed by Ellis Ludwig-Leone

July 26, 8 p.m., July 27, 3 p.m.

Written by Richard Topol and Willy Holtzman, directed by Max Mayer

July 27, 1 p.m.

Book, music, and lyrics by Heather Christian, design by Jeanette Yew, musical direction by Jane Cardona

August 1 & 2, 7 p.m.

Written and directed by John Patrick Shanley

August 3, 2 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Stage and Film (@nysaf)

All performances will be held in the Nelly Goletti Theatre at Marist University’s Poughkeepsie campus, with the exception of The Woods, which will be held in the university’s River Rooms. Season packages and individual tickets are on sale now.

Marist University is located at 3399 North Road in Poughkeepsie.

