Going to the New York Renaissance Faire? Here’s What to Expect

Leave your worries in the past—or should we say the future?—and travel back in time to 16th-century England. The New York Renaissance Faire returns to the Hudson Valley for its 48th year of whimsy and fun for the whole family.

For eight weekends from August 16 to October 5 (including Labor Day), visitors can relax and rejoice in a quaint Renaissance-era village in Tuxedo alongside fairies, pirates, knights, and maidens. Featured guests will include Robin Hood and his Merry Band as well as Queen Elizabeth I herself, so don’t forget to dress for the occasion in your Renaissance best.

Stroll through the charming marketplace and shop for art, accessories, and other oddities to bring home a little piece of the past. The Faire features over 125 artisans skilled in the ancient crafts of glassblowing, blacksmithing, candle making, and more. Hear your fortune from ancient psychics, have your hair woven into beautiful plaits like a forest fairy, or save up your shillings to purchase a custom-made sword worthy of the Round Table.

Many colorful characters reside in the fantasy village, bringing the town to life with their performances. Watch in amazement as entertainers swallow swords, juggle fire, and perform other daredevil feats that leave audiences on the edge of their seats. For something less dangerous—but equally thrilling—laugh at a jester’s comedic acts or let yourself become spellbound by a magician’s spell. The main event is the full-contact joust that truly transports Faire-goers to the past as noble knights compete for honor and glory in this modern take on an old-timey sport.

Between shows, chow down on classic Faire food like turkey legs, bangers and mash, and chocolate-dipped fruits. Although there may not have been vegans in yesteryear, the Ren Faire offers plenty of options for vegans, vegetarians, and all lords and ladies with dietary restrictions. Wash it all down with a hearty jug of mead or a refreshing Italian soda at one of the festival’s many taverns and inns.

Speaking of drinks, the Renaissance Faire’s legendary Pub Crawl commences four times daily at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 3 p.m. Join a rambunctious crew of pub crawlers for an afternoon of merriment as you sample four beverages from the shire’s finest taverns for $76.06 per crawler.

Don’t miss out on other special events at this year’s Faire like costume contests, trivia, and special prizes during themed weekends. On August 16 and 17, shop until you drop at the marketplace and spend $500 to receive two tickets to return to the Faire through September 21. Ready your nautical attire for Pirate Weekend on August 23 and 24, and be prepared to show off your sea legs for trivia. Finally, Time Traveler Weekend lasts all Labor Day weekend, including Monday. Don attire from your favorite era or character, whether it be sci-fi, steampunk, or fantasy, and test your knowledge of real and imagined characters from all eras of history during trivia.

