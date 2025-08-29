This Westchester After-School Program Uses Nature as a Classroom

Back-to-school season is here in the Hudson Valley, and Westchester County brings the learning outdoors with a unique after-school program geared towards girls. Located at Teatown Lake Reservation, a 1,000-acre nonprofit nature preserve in Ossining, the Nature Girls program seeks to develop interests in science and the natural world through engaging activities. Inspired by the likes of Jane Goodall and other great female scientists and nature enthusiasts, the program encourages girls to focus on cooperation, self-confidence, and leadership skills in an outdoor setting.

“Nature Girls was started as a summer camp program in 2010, designed to encourage girls over the age of eight years old to continue their journey in nature as we saw a sharp drop of female participants after the age of eight,” says Elissa Schilmeister, environmental educator at Teatown. Since then, Nature Girls has evolved into a fully grant-funded after-school program that runs for 25 weeks throughout the school year.

- Advertisement -

At Teatown Lake Reservation, Nature Girls offers more than just homework help, with guided hikes, science-based activities, teamwork projects, and hands-on discovery. Above all else, the program encourages girls to step outside and engage in STEM learning in a setting that goes beyond the classroom and feels like an adventure.

Designed for fourth and fifth grade students, Nature Girls has grown over the years, welcoming 20 girls from Hillcrest Elementary School in Peekskill and eight girls from Roosevelt Elementary School in Ossining last year. “The program with Ossining began in 2015. Fifth grade girls visit Teatown during fall, winter, and spring to spend time outdoors, learn about local ecology, explore their own identity, and hear about stories of real nature girls who have paved the road for future women,” says Schilmeister.

Along with sparking curiosity and a love for the natural world, Nature Girls also instills lifelong environmental stewardship at a young age. Participants meet weekly throughout the seasons to track animal signs, observe frogs and turtles, identify native plants and pollinators, and assist with conservation tasks like the removal of invasive species. Since its beginning in 2010, Nature Girls has managed to foster interests in students who have gone on to conduct scientific research in high school and even study biology in college.

A reflection of Teatown’s mission to inspire the community to lifelong environmental stewardship, Nature Girls is also a reminder of the value of unplugging and reconnecting with nature in today’s digital age.

Related: Back-to-School Shopping Is Easy at These Hudson Valley Stores