Mystic Moon Is a Spooktacular Experience in North Salem

If you’re a horror lover, the Hudson Valley is the place to be come October. The region offers plenty of frights, from interactive haunted houses to spooky tours of old buildings. However, there is still so much in store for those craving a milder Halloween experience, like the Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze in Croton-on-Hudson and the new Mystic Moon attraction in North Salem. Hosted at Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard, the family-friendly experience takes visitors on a magical adventure through the woods after sundown.

Already a popular fall destination for apple and pumpkin picking, live music, cider donuts, hard cider, kids’ activities, and food trucks, Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard only adds to its seasonal appeal with this new experience. The North Salem orchard debuted Mystic Moon earlier this fall on September 19, and the Halloween attraction will run through November 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachella • New York • Travel (@hudson_valleygirl)

- Advertisement -

Stretching half a mile long, Mystic Moon includes a fully immersive trail that transforms Harvest Moon’s iconic orchard into a mysterious, glowing world of enchantment that’s enticing for all ages. While most Halloween-themed attractions rely on scares to excite participants, Mystic Moon invites guests into its world of moonlit magic during a 40-minute walk in the evening.

Along the way, illuminated 80-year-old oak trees will point guests in the direction of an eccentric witch whose playful mischief has transformed the woods. Some of Mystic Moon’s scenes include Talon, the owl guardian, the witch’s cottage, grinning pumpkins, glowing forests, a kraken’s shipwreck, and a 60-foot spider web nestled in the trees, all of which work together to tell a unique tale.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝙰𝚞𝚝𝚒𝚜𝚖.𝙼𝚘𝚖𝚖𝚊 (@iam.tarable)

“This is the kind of event our community has been waiting for,” says Corinne Covino, co-owner of Harvest Moon. “We wanted to create something magical and mysterious. It’s not about fright, it’s about wonder and the magic of the season, where families and friends can celebrate Halloween together. From the illuminated woods to our story-driven experience, Mystic Moon is the first of its kind in Westchester.”

After walking the trail’s full length, guests are encouraged to gather in the orchard’s large outdoor tent to enjoy Harvest Moon’s own festive drinks, hard cider, cider donuts, and other seasonal treats and merchandise. Mystic Moon runs on weekends only through October 12, and then every night from October 16 through November 1. Tickets are $20 for children and $25 for adults and can be purchased on Harvest Moon’s website.

Harvest Moon Farm and Orchard is located at 130 Hardscrabble Road in North Salem.

Related: 8 Family-Friendly Farms for Fall Fun in the Hudson Valley