Mountain Jam Music Festival Returns for 2025 at Belleayre Mountain

Remember Mountain Jam, the northeast’s premier rock and camping music festival? After a six-year break, the event is finally making its return to the Hudson Valley with a new location in Highmount. While Mountain Jam’s most recent iteration in 2019 took place at the legendary Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, this year’s return of the three-day music event celebrates the festival’s roots with a move to Belleayre Mountain, just a short distance from its original location at Hunter Mountain.

Significantly, 2025 marks the first Mountain Jam since the pandemic caused the event to pause in 2020, and it promises a great lineup of live music each day from June 20-22. With a single main stage set at the mountain’s base, attendees are afforded an intimate and immersive experience with some of their favorite artists, including big names like Mt. Joy, Khruangbin, and the recently announced mystery headliner, Goose.

Along with news of the festival’s return to the region, Mountain Jam announces that it will be independently produced this year by its original creator, Gary Chetkof, and Radio Woodstock, the legendary Woodstock-based radio station comprised of an award-winning team. Together, both Chetkof and Radio Woodstock produced the event’s first eight years and laid the foundation that eventually turned Mountain Jam into one of the northeast’s most beloved festivals.

“Mountain Jam has continuously evolved over the past 20 years, growing from a small, one-day gathering to a multi-day celebration of music and community,” says founder Gary Chetkof. “We’re excited to return to a mountain setting, this time on a smaller mountain footprint to ensure a better, more intimate experience for fans.”

Mountain Jam 2025 Lineup:

Friday

Khruangbin

Joe Russo’s Almost Dead

Karina Rykman

Kitchen Dwellers

Upstate



Saturday

Mt. Joy

Trampled by Turtles

Michael Franti & Spearhead

Julien Baker & Torres

Grace Bowers & The Hodge Podge

Shane Guerrette

Sunday

Goose

Moe.

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Dogs In A Pile

Mikaela Davis

Mountain Jam 2025 runs from June 20-22 at Belleayre Mountain in Highmount. Early bird tickets are available online now, with VIP and general admission options for three-day and single days. Camping, RV, and parking passes are available as add-ons to your ticket purchase. Stay updated on Mountain Jam’s social media for further updates ahead of the event.

