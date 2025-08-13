Mountain Bike Trails at These Hudson Valley Parks Offer Thrills Galore

When it comes to biking in the Hudson Valley, rail trails are ideal for a Sunday stroll, but what about something more thrilling? The region is home to state parks and land preserves that offer space for mountain biking over rough terrain and scenic trails. Whether you’re a beginner looking to get in on the action or a seasoned pro searching for tricky singletracks, head to these mountain bike trails and trail systems for outdoor adventure.

Westchester County

In the lower Hudson Valley region, Blue Mountain Reservation features miles of mountain biking trails between its two large peaks, Mt. Spitzenberg and Blue Mountain. Open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to dusk year-round, the reservation offers a range of mountain biking trails for all levels of ability, with technical climbs and rock features to traverse. Parking is $5 with a Park Pass and $10 without one on weekends only from May through September.

Greene County

On 1,355 acres in Greene County, Elm Ridge Wild Forest totals more than 25 miles of mountain biking trails. The forest features loops of trail that are maintained as singletrack, and all trails within the park are open to mountain bikers. Skilled riders can head to the Elm Ridge Trail and Escarpment Trail for thrills like uneven surfaces with exposed roots and loose rocks, while beginners will want to stick to the red-marked trails northeast of the Escarpment Trail.

Putnam County

An all-seasons destination for camping, hiking, boating, and snowshoeing, Fahnestock State Park is an outdoor enthusiast’s paradise. With over 15,000 acres throughout Putnam County and parts of Dutchess County, the park offers plenty in the realm of mountain bike trails. Try out the Roaring Brook Trail for very steep and difficult climbs, or go for the Stillwater Trail for a shorter, easier doubletrack.

Westchester County

While the trails in Graham Hills Park only total about five miles, the destination remains a favorite for mountain bikers. This park is geared toward experienced riders, so come prepared to tackle challenging singletracks that can be used in both directions. The Tumbleweed Trail is highly rated for its views and moderately difficult two-mile length.

Ulster County

Beginners will want to start here, as Minnewaska State Park Preserve provides plenty of wide, even, doubletrack-width carriage roads. While trails are closed to bikes in the winter months, come in the spring, summer, and fall to enjoy winding loops and views of Lake Minnewaska.

Ulster County

In Ulster County, Mohonk Preserve is popular for its five trailheads leading to rock scrambles and the Shawangunk cliffs. While the preserve’s mission is to protect the Shawangunk Ridge, Mohonk also invites visitors to enjoy the natural world with care. Stick to the doubletrack carriage roads or brave the climb up the ridge to reach the top of Bonticou Crag.

Rockland County

Over 20,000 acres of natural woodland, a watershed, and an outdoor recreation area make Sterling Forest State Park a haven in Rockland County. The park features 82 trails totaling 74 miles, with top trails being the Munsee Eagle Trail and the Redback Trail. While the former is a short, difficult singletrack, the latter is a longer, moderately difficult out-and-back.

Orange County

Open year-round, with the exception of hunting season, Stewart State Forest spans 6,700 acres in Orange County. The terrain is a mix of wetlands, fields, and forests, with 18 miles of gravel roads for beginner mountain bikers and 22 miles of major trails for the more experienced. The forest offers one difficult trail and dozens of moderate options with singletracks and gentle climbs.

