Memorial Day Weekend Events to Kick off Summer in the Hudson Valley

As we honor our nation’s heroes this coming Memorial Day at parades and ceremonies around the Hudson Valley, we also honor their accomplishments with celebrations all weekend long. From poolside barbecues to craft fairs to opening day for beaches around the Valley, make the most of the long weekend as you remember those who served our country.

Washingtonville Knights of Columbus, Washingtonville

May 22-26

Celebrate the return of summer the old-fashioned way with a carnival in Washingtonville. The event kicks off early on May 22 with heart-pounding midway rides, classic carnival games, tasty fried delights, live music, and pure entertainment. The fun lasts all weekend long through the May holiday.

Goosefeather, Tarrytown

May 23

At Goosefeather, the front lawn will reopen on Memorial Day weekend for the spring and summer season. Celebrate the return of outdoor dining with bar service, but note that seating is first come, first served. Visit throughout the weekend to enjoy a DJ set on Saturday and Sunday, weather permitting.

Jellystone Park, Gardiner

May 23-26

Family fun abounds at Jellystone Park in Gardiner this Memorial Day weekend. Throughout the festivities, show off your patriotic pride in the golf cart decorating contest, enjoy themed entertainment, and take part in the Red, White, and Blue BBQ Party for delicious food, fun, and games.

Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz

May 23-26

Memorial Day weekend means the start of summer at Mohonk Mountain House. The award-winning Ulster County resort opens its beaches for the long weekend for swimming and boating across Lake Mohonk, while The Granary also opens for the season for exquisite lakeside outdoor dining. Enjoy grilled summer favorites, open campfires, hiking, live music, and more at this weekend destination.

Wylder Windham, Windham

May 23-26

For a jam-packed long weekend, Wylder Windham has you covered. The mountain resort has a variety of attractions planned for the holiday, including everything from lounging on the expansive outdoor lawn to relaxing in hammocks, playing backyard games, or gathering around the firepit. Throughout the weekend, take part in rosé specials at the pool, live music, sunrise yoga, a pie-eating contest, a kite-flying workshop, and more at this spot for adventure seekers.

Troutbeck, Amenia

May 24, 12-4 p.m.

This family-friendly barbecue at Troutbeck features a summer-themed menu. Presented by the destination’s culinary team, the festive spread sourced from local farms will include suckling pig, grilled sausages, smoked chickens, steelhead trout, burgers and dogs, potatoes, coleslaw, veggies and salads, and strawberry rhubarb hand pies for dessert. Aside from the meal, enjoy music, lawn games, and more early summer fun.

Cannonball Factory, Hudson

May 24-25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Explore a handpicked lineup of over 30 craft vendors at Hudson’s Cannonball Factory this Memorial Day. Browse pantry items and small-batch goods, unique vintage and handmade clothing, original prints and artwork, and beautifully crafted homewares. During the market, also enjoy fresh bites and sunny outdoor hangs with the whole family.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

May 24-26

Celebrating its 44th edition this Memorial Day weekend, the Woodstock-New Paltz Arts and Crafts Fair is back with over 200 vendors showcasing their wares. Shop artists and makers’ tables for various goods, enjoy ongoing craft demonstrations, and indulge in drinks and gourmet specialties throughout the weekend. Stick around for the live entertainment, and be sure to bring the kids to the children’s craft tent to make art of their own.

