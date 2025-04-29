An Insider’s Guide to May Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. The month of May is especially joyous, with all the nature in our area coming into colorful bloom. For those looking for an adventure, there is plenty to do outdoors—especially if your pup is itching to get out and about as well. For those more interested in indoor activities, you can look forward to live music, world-class art exhibitions, and more.
To help scout out the hottest events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!
Albany County
Lupine Festival
Albany Pine Bush Preserve, Albany
May 1-31
The Capital Region is host to the Pine Bush Preserve, where nature lovers can discover the rare Karner blue butterfly flitting and fluttering through fields of violet lupine flowers. It’s truly a sight to be seen, and visitors can also look forward to hands-on activities, live music, games, and craft beer and food vendors at this month-long event.
The 77th Annual Tulip Festival
Washington Park, Albany
May 10-11
Returning for its 77th year, Albany’s Tulip Festival is back for Mother’s Day weekend. Explore garden beds of more than 140,000 tulips in 150 different varieties, shop nearly 100 artisans selling handmade crafts, and enjoy a fine arts show, delicious food, kid’s activities, the crowning of the Tulip Queen, the Capital Region’s Best Mom Ceremony, and two stages of entertainment with headliners.
WildPlay Thacher Opening Day
WildPlay Thacher, Voorheesville
May 10
Head up in the trees on May 10 and try outdoor adventure courses at WildPlay Thacher. The seasonal attraction is ideal for zipline enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, with plenty of high-flying fun on the high ropes course, including obstacles like swings, swinging logs, wobbly bridges, and more. Moms climb for free on Mother’s Day!
Columbia County
Hudson Children’s Book Festival
Columbia Greene Community College, Hudson
May 3, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Located at its new venue of Columbia Greene Community College, the Hudson Children’s Festival has been a local favorite since 2009. The festival aims to create, sustain, and nurture a culture of literacy in partnership with the surrounding community and schools. The event is free for families and children to come see authors and illustrators as they browse books and other literature.
Basilica Farm & Flea
Basilica Hudson, Hudson
May 10-11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
This beloved farm and flea market returns for a two-day event featuring hand-crafted goods, farm-fresh foods, and wonderful art by local makers. Come out to enjoy the tastiest meals from local restaurants like Quinnie’s, Fantasy Fruit Farm, Breezy Hill Orchard, and more.
Hudson Berkshire Wine Festival
Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham
May 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; May 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Explore family-owned farms and businesses as you sip through their hand-crafted wines and spirits. The unique, interstate festival will feature award-winning local wineries, distilleries, and cideries under one roof. Along with beverages, there will be displays by local crafters, jewelers, and artisans, as well as gourmet cheeses, olives, pickles, jams, maple syrups, baked items, and more.
Dutchess County
Hudson Valley Theatre Festival
Throughout Dutchess County
May 2-4
Presented by the New Deal Creative Arts Center, the Hudson Valley Theatre Festival is three days of performances throughout the Hudson Valley region, including Dutchess County. The festival is a celebration of new theatrical works, supporting playwrights by providing opportunity and accessibility to established and emerging local, national, and international talent.
Marist Fashion’s 39th Annual Silver Needle Runway
McCann Arena, Poughkeepsie
May 9, 7 p.m.
A student-run fashion show presented by Marist College’s Fashion Department, the Silver Needle Runway is an annual showcase of student-designed garments and creations. For this year’s 39th annual Silver Needle Runway, the theme is “P3RS9ECTIVE,” which aims to show that there is no single way to view the world, but rather only from the perspective you choose to embrace.
Pride in the Sky
Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie
May 17, 6 p.m.
Kick off Pride season in the Hudson Valley with the Walkway Over the Hudson’s second-annual Pride Night. The evening highlight will be two of the world’s largest pride flags, the proud pet paw-rade, and sails from Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie aboard the River Sloop Clearwater.
Greene County
Tulip Walk
Meadowbrook Farm Catskill, Leeds
May 3
See the tulips in bloom at Meadowbrook Farm Catskill this May. During the walk, experience more than 20,000 bright and vibrant tulips, then enjoy a day full of live music, Irish dance performances, kids’ activities, over 65 craft vendors, local food trucks, beer, and wine.
Rip Van Winkle Brew & Beverage Festival
Historic Catskill Point, Catskill
May 10, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Craft beverages, local flavors, and live entertainment combine at the Rip Van Winkle Brew and Beverage Festival in Catskill. The event promises bold brews and fine wines, a commemorative wine glass for unlimited tastings, and more community fun. All proceeds support the development and maintenance of accessible playgrounds and recreational spaces within the community.
Mary Jane
Bridge Street Theater, Catskill
May 22-25, 29-31
A powerful, award-winning drama by Amy Herzog, Mary Jane comes to the Bridge Street Theater this May. The play explores the strength, humor, and resilience of a single mother caring for her chronically ill child.
Orange County
Cider Tasting Festival
Angry Orchard, Walden
May 3, 12-5 p.m.
Cider lovers won’t want to miss Angry Orchard’s second annual Cider Tasting Festival in Walden. At the Cider Garden, sip incredible ciders from top local producers like the Brooklyn Cider House, Naked Flock, Seminary Hill, Nine Pin, and more. Along with the tastings, enjoy live music from The Classics, lawn games, to-go cider purchases, and food from the in-house kitchen.
Mother’s Day Cupcake and Wine Pairing
Applewood Winery, Warwick
May 10-11
This Mother’s Day, treat mom to something sweet at Applewood Winery with a unique cupcake and wine pairing. At the event, enjoy five handcrafted cupcakes paired with specially selected wines that highlight and enhance every flavor.
Car Show and Food Truck Festival
Goshen Historic Track, Goshen
May 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
The eighth annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival returns to the Goshen Historic Track this May. Hosted by the Orange County Volunteer Fire Police, the family-friendly event features food, amazing desserts, live music, and an impressive collection of cars. The car show also includes free admission.
Putnam County
Star Wars Day
Carmel Creamery, Carmel
May 4
May the fourth be with you at Carmel Creamery this May 4. Head to the ice cream shop for Star Wars Day and celebrate with special ice cream flavors and milkshakes. Darth Vader and Padme will be on the premises from 1-3 p.m. for photos with customers.
Mother’s Day Dining
Throughout Putnam County
May 11
Dine at restaurants throughout Putnam County for Mother’s Day this year. Book a table at Florrie Kaye’s Tea Room, Tilly’s Table, The Garrison, Hudson House River Inn, Putnam County Golf Course, or The Arch to enjoy a memorable meal with mom.
Manitoga Opening Day
Manitoga, Garrison
May 15
Manitoga reopens this May 15, offering immersive, curated public programming and tours in Garrison. Visit The Russel Wright Design Center to experience innovative and sustainable design, architecture, and landscape in harmony with nature.
Rockland County
John Turturro in Conversation With Elliot Forrest
The Angel Nyack, Nyack
May 2, 7 p.m.
Presented by ArtsRock, Emmy Award-winning actor John Turturro comes to Nyack this May. Turturro will discuss his life and career, which spans decades of acclaimed films like The Big Lebowski, Do the Right Thing, The Batman, Jungle Fever, and popular TV show Severance.
New York Boulders’ Opening Day
Clover Stadium, Pomona
May 8, 6:30 p.m.
Baseball season is back in Rockland County, with opening day for the New York Boulders set for May 8. Join fans at Clover Stadium to cheer on the team as they take on the Lake Erie Crushers and special guest Miss New York 2024, Abigail Quammen, sings the National Anthem. Stick around after the game for fireworks!
Garner Arts Festival
Garner Arts Center, Garnerville
May 17-18, 12-6 p.m.
The 2025 Garner Arts Festival will feature a curated vintage market offering handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, and more, along with tasty food and drink samples and other festival attractions. Don’t miss open studios, live music, world-class art exhibitions, installations, and workshops for children and adults.
Ulster County
Hudson Valley Marathon
Walkway Over the Hudson, Highland
May 4, 5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Now in its third year, the Hudson Valley Marathon at the Walkway Over the Hudson is a thrill for all kinds of runners in the region. Opt for either the one-mile run, 5k, 10k, half marathon, or full 26.2 miles and enjoy breathtaking Hudson River and Catskill Mountain views along the way.
Hudson Valley Pirate Fest 2025
Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz
May 10-11
Head over to the Ulster County Fairgrounds and enjoy a weekend of adventure during Hudson Valley Pirate Fest. The family-friendly experience transports visitors to a seaside village with live entertainment, themed food and drinks, interactive activities, and a vibrant market.
Field & Supply Spring Market 2025
Hutton Brickyards, Kingston
May 30-31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
The perfect blend of modern and rustic charm, Field and Supply’s Spring Market at Hutton Brickyards offers something for everyone. The event features artisans, live music, gourmet food, and hands-on workshops in the stunning riverside ambiance of the Kingston destination.
Westchester County
2025 Pinkster Jubilee
Philipse Manor Hall, Yonkers
May 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Pinkster is an Afro-Dutch holiday that celebrates family, culture, and resistance. Head to Philipse Manor Hall in Yonkers to be a part of the festival and enjoy live music and performances from Chief Baba Niel Clark and the Pinkster Players, Carla and Keyes, and more. The event will also feature kids’ activities, crafts, games, and vendors specializing in African and African American offerings.
An Intimate Evening With David Foster and Katharine McPhee
Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown
May 16, 8 p.m.
Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and renowned singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are coming to the Tarrytown Music Hall for a one-night-only show this May. The unforgettable evening will feature both of the stars’ greatest hits and personal favorites.
Third Annual Port Chester Arts Festival
Throughout the Village of Port Chester
May 31
Hosted by Clay Art Center and Neptune in June, the third annual Port Chester Arts Festival celebrates community and creativity in Westchester. The family-friendly event showcases the work of local arts groups and artists with free exhibitions, open studios, workshops, and performances throughout the village all day.
