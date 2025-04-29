An Insider’s Guide to May Events in the Hudson Valley

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again. There are a ton of things to do in the Hudson Valley each month. The month of May is especially joyous, with all the nature in our area coming into colorful bloom. For those looking for an adventure, there is plenty to do outdoors—especially if your pup is itching to get out and about as well. For those more interested in indoor activities, you can look forward to live music, world-class art exhibitions, and more.

To help scout out the hottest events in the Valley, we reached out to local tourism directors from Albany to Westchester for their top picks for things to do. Check out their selections, then get planning!

Albany County

Albany Pine Bush Preserve, Albany

May 1-31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Valley Magazine (@hudsonvalleymag)

The Capital Region is host to the Pine Bush Preserve, where nature lovers can discover the rare Karner blue butterfly flitting and fluttering through fields of violet lupine flowers. It’s truly a sight to be seen, and visitors can also look forward to hands-on activities, live music, games, and craft beer and food vendors at this month-long event.

Washington Park, Albany

May 10-11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eddie Quinn (@eqpix)

Returning for its 77th year, Albany’s Tulip Festival is back for Mother’s Day weekend. Explore garden beds of more than 140,000 tulips in 150 different varieties, shop nearly 100 artisans selling handmade crafts, and enjoy a fine arts show, delicious food, kid’s activities, the crowning of the Tulip Queen, the Capital Region’s Best Mom Ceremony, and two stages of entertainment with headliners.

WildPlay Thacher, Voorheesville

May 10

Head up in the trees on May 10 and try outdoor adventure courses at WildPlay Thacher. The seasonal attraction is ideal for zipline enthusiasts and nature lovers alike, with plenty of high-flying fun on the high ropes course, including obstacles like swings, swinging logs, wobbly bridges, and more. Moms climb for free on Mother’s Day!

Columbia County

Columbia Greene Community College, Hudson

May 3, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hudson Children’s Book Festival (@hudson_cbf)

Located at its new venue of Columbia Greene Community College, the Hudson Children’s Festival has been a local favorite since 2009. The festival aims to create, sustain, and nurture a culture of literacy in partnership with the surrounding community and schools. The event is free for families and children to come see authors and illustrators as they browse books and other literature.

Basilica Hudson, Hudson

May 10-11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basilica Hudson (@basilicahudson)

This beloved farm and flea market returns for a two-day event featuring hand-crafted goods, farm-fresh foods, and wonderful art by local makers. Come out to enjoy the tastiest meals from local restaurants like Quinnie’s, Fantasy Fruit Farm, Breezy Hill Orchard, and more.

Columbia County Fairgrounds, Chatham

May 24, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.; May 25, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Explore family-owned farms and businesses as you sip through their hand-crafted wines and spirits. The unique, interstate festival will feature award-winning local wineries, distilleries, and cideries under one roof. Along with beverages, there will be displays by local crafters, jewelers, and artisans, as well as gourmet cheeses, olives, pickles, jams, maple syrups, baked items, and more.

Dutchess County

Throughout Dutchess County

May 2-4

Presented by the New Deal Creative Arts Center, the Hudson Valley Theatre Festival is three days of performances throughout the Hudson Valley region, including Dutchess County. The festival is a celebration of new theatrical works, supporting playwrights by providing opportunity and accessibility to established and emerging local, national, and international talent.

McCann Arena, Poughkeepsie

May 9, 7 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marist Fashion’s Silver Needle Runway (@silverneedlerunway)

A student-run fashion show presented by Marist College’s Fashion Department, the Silver Needle Runway is an annual showcase of student-designed garments and creations. For this year’s 39th annual Silver Needle Runway, the theme is “P3RS9ECTIVE,” which aims to show that there is no single way to view the world, but rather only from the perspective you choose to embrace.

Walkway Over the Hudson, Poughkeepsie

May 17, 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Big Gay Hudson Valley (@biggayhudsonvalley)

Kick off Pride season in the Hudson Valley with the Walkway Over the Hudson’s second-annual Pride Night. The evening highlight will be two of the world’s largest pride flags, the proud pet paw-rade, and sails from Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie aboard the River Sloop Clearwater.

Greene County

Meadowbrook Farm Catskill, Leeds

May 3

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕔𝕣𝕒𝕫𝕪 𝕗𝕒𝕣𝕞𝕖𝕣🌻 (@meadowbrookfarmcatskill)

See the tulips in bloom at Meadowbrook Farm Catskill this May. During the walk, experience more than 20,000 bright and vibrant tulips, then enjoy a day full of live music, Irish dance performances, kids’ activities, over 65 craft vendors, local food trucks, beer, and wine.

Historic Catskill Point, Catskill

May 10, 11:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Craft beverages, local flavors, and live entertainment combine at the Rip Van Winkle Brew and Beverage Festival in Catskill. The event promises bold brews and fine wines, a commemorative wine glass for unlimited tastings, and more community fun. All proceeds support the development and maintenance of accessible playgrounds and recreational spaces within the community.

Bridge Street Theater, Catskill

May 22-25, 29-31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bridge Street Theatre (@bridgestreettheatre)

A powerful, award-winning drama by Amy Herzog, Mary Jane comes to the Bridge Street Theater this May. The play explores the strength, humor, and resilience of a single mother caring for her chronically ill child.

Orange County

Angry Orchard, Walden

May 3, 12-5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @munchieswithmad

Cider lovers won’t want to miss Angry Orchard’s second annual Cider Tasting Festival in Walden. At the Cider Garden, sip incredible ciders from top local producers like the Brooklyn Cider House, Naked Flock, Seminary Hill, Nine Pin, and more. Along with the tastings, enjoy live music from The Classics, lawn games, to-go cider purchases, and food from the in-house kitchen.

Applewood Winery, Warwick

May 10-11

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tanya Tee Stanley (@drteebone)

This Mother’s Day, treat mom to something sweet at Applewood Winery with a unique cupcake and wine pairing. At the event, enjoy five handcrafted cupcakes paired with specially selected wines that highlight and enhance every flavor.

Goshen Historic Track, Goshen

May 18, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

The eighth annual Car Show and Food Truck Festival returns to the Goshen Historic Track this May. Hosted by the Orange County Volunteer Fire Police, the family-friendly event features food, amazing desserts, live music, and an impressive collection of cars. The car show also includes free admission.

Putnam County

Carmel Creamery, Carmel

May 4

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🍦CARMEL CREAMERY (@thecarmelcreamery)

May the fourth be with you at Carmel Creamery this May 4. Head to the ice cream shop for Star Wars Day and celebrate with special ice cream flavors and milkshakes. Darth Vader and Padme will be on the premises from 1-3 p.m. for photos with customers.

Mother’s Day Dining

Throughout Putnam County

May 11

Dine at restaurants throughout Putnam County for Mother’s Day this year. Book a table at Florrie Kaye’s Tea Room, Tilly’s Table, The Garrison, Hudson House River Inn, Putnam County Golf Course, or The Arch to enjoy a memorable meal with mom.

Manitoga, Garrison

May 15

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manitoga / The Russel Wright Design Center (@visitmanitoga)

Manitoga reopens this May 15, offering immersive, curated public programming and tours in Garrison. Visit The Russel Wright Design Center to experience innovative and sustainable design, architecture, and landscape in harmony with nature.

Rockland County

The Angel Nyack, Nyack

May 2, 7 p.m.

Presented by ArtsRock, Emmy Award-winning actor John Turturro comes to Nyack this May. Turturro will discuss his life and career, which spans decades of acclaimed films like The Big Lebowski, Do the Right Thing, The Batman, Jungle Fever, and popular TV show Severance.

Clover Stadium, Pomona

May 8, 6:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Boulders (@nyboulders)

Baseball season is back in Rockland County, with opening day for the New York Boulders set for May 8. Join fans at Clover Stadium to cheer on the team as they take on the Lake Erie Crushers and special guest Miss New York 2024, Abigail Quammen, sings the National Anthem. Stick around after the game for fireworks!

Garner Arts Center, Garnerville

May 17-18, 12-6 p.m.

The 2025 Garner Arts Festival will feature a curated vintage market offering handmade crafts, clothing, jewelry, and more, along with tasty food and drink samples and other festival attractions. Don’t miss open studios, live music, world-class art exhibitions, installations, and workshops for children and adults.

Ulster County

Walkway Over the Hudson, Highland

May 4, 5 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Walkway Over the Hudson (@walkwayoverthehudson)

Now in its third year, the Hudson Valley Marathon at the Walkway Over the Hudson is a thrill for all kinds of runners in the region. Opt for either the one-mile run, 5k, 10k, half marathon, or full 26.2 miles and enjoy breathtaking Hudson River and Catskill Mountain views along the way.

Ulster County Fairgrounds, New Paltz

May 10-11

Head over to the Ulster County Fairgrounds and enjoy a weekend of adventure during Hudson Valley Pirate Fest. The family-friendly experience transports visitors to a seaside village with live entertainment, themed food and drinks, interactive activities, and a vibrant market.

Hutton Brickyards, Kingston

May 30-31, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIELD + SUPPLY (@fieldandsupply)

The perfect blend of modern and rustic charm, Field and Supply’s Spring Market at Hutton Brickyards offers something for everyone. The event features artisans, live music, gourmet food, and hands-on workshops in the stunning riverside ambiance of the Kingston destination.

Westchester County

Philipse Manor Hall, Yonkers

May 10, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Philipse Manor Hall State Historic Site (@philipsemanorhallshs)

Pinkster is an Afro-Dutch holiday that celebrates family, culture, and resistance. Head to Philipse Manor Hall in Yonkers to be a part of the festival and enjoy live music and performances from Chief Baba Niel Clark and the Pinkster Players, Carla and Keyes, and more. The event will also feature kids’ activities, crafts, games, and vendors specializing in African and African American offerings.

Tarrytown Music Hall, Tarrytown

May 16, 8 p.m.

Sixteen-time Grammy Award-winning musician, composer, and producer David Foster and renowned singer, television, and Broadway star Katharine McPhee are coming to the Tarrytown Music Hall for a one-night-only show this May. The unforgettable evening will feature both of the stars’ greatest hits and personal favorites.

Throughout the Village of Port Chester

May 31

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clay Art Center (@clayartcenter)

Hosted by Clay Art Center and Neptune in June, the third annual Port Chester Arts Festival celebrates community and creativity in Westchester. The family-friendly event showcases the work of local arts groups and artists with free exhibitions, open studios, workshops, and performances throughout the village all day.

