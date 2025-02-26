These Mardi Gras Events Bring the Party to the Hudson Valley

What better way to fill the chilly slump to spring than with a colorful and boisterous Mardi Gras soiree? Whether you’re celebrating in the Italian fashion for Carnevale or gearing up for Fat Tuesday, you’ll love the local celebrations that add color to the winter season.

In honor of the occasion, traditional handmade masks, parades, and delectable cuisine ensure festivities you won’t forget. Here are a few events in the Hudson Valley that will help you get the party going this month.

The Fairways at Dunwoodie, Yonkers

February 28, 6-9 p.m.

Head to the Fairways at Dunwoodie in Yonkers this weekend for a Mardi Gras dinner. Food, wine, and beer are included in each ticket, and a live band provides entertainment all evening long. All proceeds for the event will support institutions in Los Angeles that directly support those affected by the wildfires.

Lost & Found Bar and Kitchen, Albany

March 1, 11-12 a.m.

View this post on Instagram

Mardi Gras at Lost and Found in Albany is an all-day affair. Join others in the Capital Region to feel the spirit of New Orleans at the destination as you dance to bands like the Nolanauts, The Brass Machine Band, and the Glen David Andrews Band. Also, enjoy Hurricane slushies, a special menu, and more exciting fun until midnight.

Here Coffee + Beer, Ossining

March 1, 1:30-4:30 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

While Fat Tuesday is on a Tuesday, join Here Coffee and Beer to celebrate the holiday early this year. Journey to the Westchester hotspot for some boiled swamp lobsters, shrimps, and some of the best gumbo you’ve ever had. At the event, $40 gets you two pounds of crawfish, a half pound of shrimp, potatoes, corn, and andouille sausage.

Blue Arrow Farm, Pine Island

March 1, 5 p.m. – 12 a.m.

View this post on Instagram

For a true New Orleans-style Mardi Gras get-down, round up a crowd and head to this funky bash at Blue Arrow Farm. The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with NOLA funk and jazz tunes designed to get everyone out on the dance floor. Bourbon Street décor, masks, and beads galore add color to the evening, while floats and Cajun cuisine keep the party going strong. Don’t forget to grab a slice of king cake for dessert and hit up the cash bar.

Hurley Library, Hurley

March 4, 4:30 p.m.

Perfect for kids aged seven and up, this event at the Hurley Library is a festive way to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Guided by Jill Obrig, the workshop will teach participants how to create their own metal tooling masks and explore how to turn a drawing idea into a wearable craft. Parents are also encouraged to participate in the holiday festivities.

Throughout Warwick

March 4, 6 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

First dreamed up by a group of musicians in Warwick who wanted to celebrate their passion for music and their community, Mardi Gras for a Cause has since grown into an annual event. Visit your favorite Warwick or Florida hotspot or do a pub crawl to enjoy live music and themed food and drink specials. From Grappa Ristorante to South Street Saloon, come out to experience over a dozen musical acts.

New York State Museum, Albany

March 8, 6-10 p.m.

View this post on Instagram

Hattie’s Mardi Gras is coming to Albany for the first time ever, and you won’t want to miss it. Beloved for its fine southern food throughout the Capital Region, Hattie’s will provide the perfect menu for the holiday at the New York State Museum. Along with amazing food, move your feet all night long to live music from The New York Players. All proceeds from the event will support nonprofits in the region.

