7 Family-Friendly Maple Syrup Weekends in the Hudson Valley

Round up the family and hit these local farms and education centers to celebrate one of the sweetest seasons in the region.

February 19, 2025   |By
maple syrup
Photo by Ed Vasquez on Unsplash

As soon as upstate New York’s maple syrup starts flowing, maple syrup-themed weekends are all the rage. Why go? To sample the Hudson Valley region’s best, poured over warm flapjacks, of course! Other draws: history lessons, live demonstrations, and up-close looks at the syrup-making process. Here’s our full list of syrup season’s top events this year.

Adopt-a-Maple & Sugarfest

Westmoreland Sanctuary, Mount Kisco
February 18 – March 22

Adopt your own maple tree at Westmoreland Sanctuary to celebrate the Hudson Valley tradition of maple sugaring. Visit with friends and family to tap your tree with a naturalist and come back throughout the spring to track how much sap your tree is producing. Also, don’t miss out on Sugarfest on March 22, when you can enjoy a pancake breakfast and maple sugaring demonstration.

30th Annual Maple Celebration

Taconic Outdoor Education Center, Cold Spring
March 1, 8:30 a.m.

Now hosting its 30th maple celebration, the Taconic Outdoor Education Center is the place to be for flowing sap and griddle pancakes. Each hour-long session teaches attendees about the processes involved with maple sugaring, and a full breakfast buffet with French toast sticks, sausage, fruit, and pancakes is available upon arrival.

Maple Festival 2025

Agroforestry Resource Center, Acra
March 2, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Taste the sweet world of maple sugaring at the Cornell Cooperative Extension’s Agroforestry Resource Center in Acra. Participants will tour the sugar shack, see a demonstration of tree tapping, and taste fresh sap. Guests can also sign up for an educational session in the afternoon for a deeper dive.

Maple Fest 2025

The Ashokan Center, Olivebridge
March 8, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Ashokan Center (@ashokancenter)

A day of outdoor fun at the Ashokan Center, Maple Fest 2025 is an early March tradition in Olivebridge. The event features three guided hikes of the sugar shack, Cathedral Gorge, and a wigwam, as well as live music and additional activities like tree-tapping, maple demonstrations, crafts, and a pancake breakfast.

Maple Weekend Open House 2025

New Beginnings Farmstead, Kingston 
March 22-23, 29-30; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Head to New Beginnings Farmstead in Kingston for the annual maple weekend open house. Come see the sap boil in the sugar shack, take tours of the farm and the sugar bush, and enjoy free samples of fresh waffles with a variety of maple syrup flavors. All syrups are also available for purchase, including flavors like vanilla, cinnamon, and whiskey-barrel-aged.

Maple Weekend 2025

Maple Leaf Sugaring, Ghent
March 22-23, 29-30; 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Your maple destination in Columbia County, Maple Leaf Sugaring in Ghent is a must-visit this season. Come out to learn how the syrup is crafted, take a short walking tour, and see how sap is turned into high-quality maple syrup. Afterward, try some free samples of the brand’s products.

Maple Syrup Day

Little Stony Point Park, Cold Spring
March 23, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Join Little Stony Point Citizens Association for Maple Syrup Day this March. Visit the Hudson Highlands locale for free pancakes, local syrup, coffee, hot chocolate, live music, and fun for all. Parking is limited, so public transportation, carpooling, walking, and biking are all encouraged.

