Manitoga Preserves a Legacy of Design in Garrison

If you’ve travelled on Route 9D in Putnam County, you’ve likely passed by Manitoga / The Russel Wright Design Center in Garrison. A verdant oasis situated right near the Hudson River’s east bank, the landmarked destination contains the former modernist home, studio, and 75-acre landscape of industrial designer Russel Wright, as was envisioned by him and his wife. Today, Manitoga preserves the Wrights’ design legacy while inspiring creative harmony with nature through tours, programs, and events.

History of the Property

American industrial designer Russel Wright was heralded for his best-selling ceramic dinnerware. After meeting and marrying wife Mary Small Einstein, the couple went on to bring their design vision to households around the country. While Wright purchased the abandoned quarry that would later become Manitoga with his wife in 1942, it wasn’t until after her premature death in 1952 that he retired and brought their shared vision to the property.

- Advertisement -

Wright transformed the former industrial property into a sustainable landscape that blends nature with modernity. The property’s home and studio, known as Dragon Rock, is built into the ledge of the former quarry, while a waterfall feeds into the bowl to create a landscape that highlights the surrounding native ecology. Completed in the 1960s, the destination welcomed the public to experience outdoor performances of music and dance from the early 1970s until Wright’s passing.

Later, in 1984, supporters of Wright’s legacy established Manitoga as a nonprofit to preserve and amplify the Wrights’ vision through programs, installations, performances, and collections, eventually introducing public tours of the landscape in the 2000s. In 2021, Manitoga opened the award-winning Russel and Mary Wright Design Gallery to the public to offer a permanent display of the Wrights’ groundbreaking designs.

Legendary Design

Dragon Rock goes beyond just an iconic house in Garrison. One of the few twentieth-century modern homes with original landscape that’s open to the public, the structure was brought to life by architect David Leavitt. Both Wright and Leavitt shared an appreciation for Japanese architecture and landscape design, which is evident through the details of the house. Characterizing features of the home include lots of glass, a large cedar tree trunk that serves as a structural support, boulders, plantings, and stone terraces – all of which intended to bring the outdoors inside.

Along with the home, Dragon Rock’s studio reflects Wright’s vision and also exhibits an influence of Japanese design. A juxtaposition of natural and synthetic materials, a terrace, a cedar-lined bathroom, and pocket windows on three sides that lower to meld the indoors with the outdoors continue Wright’s theme of harmony with nature. Also in the studio, several of Wright’s designed furnishings are on view.

Surrounding Dragon Rock, Manitoga’s 75-acre woodland garden was erected by Wright to help the average person see and understand the chaotic world of the northeastern deciduous forest. A number of woodland trails wind through the property, each unfolding its landscape and themes sequentially to carry visitors through the experience as if the paths had musical rhythm.

Programs and Tours

In keeping with theme, each program and tour offered at Manitoga is nature-focused. Visitors can indulge in immersive 90-minute seasonal guided tours of the entire property, tour Dragon Rock in the evening during sunset with wine and charcuterie, and embark on themed seasonal walks around the landscape. Any adventure offers insight into the Wrights’ design legacy, as well as a profound appreciation of nature, and all tours require advanced booking online.

Manitoga also offers the Art and Design Residency Program, which was initiated in 2014 to foster creativity that reflects Russel and Mary Wright’s legacy of experimentation and celebration of place. Visual and sound artists, designers, composers, choreographers, and other creatives have been inspired through this program, and participation is by invitation only.

- Advertisement -

Related: Cash in on Free Days at These Hudson Valley Museums and Sites